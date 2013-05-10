Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 10, 2013 | 6:55am IST

Chanel cruise collection

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>Designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the audience as he walks down the runway after his Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

