Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2016 | 11:25pm IST

Chanel doll house

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (bottom,C) appears at the end his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (bottom,C) appears at the end his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Model Maria Clara Boscono presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner (2ndL) presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
