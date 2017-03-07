Chanel goes interstellar
A rocket launches as models present creations for the Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Lily-Rose Depp. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model and actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Clotilde Hesme. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Director Sofia Coppola. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Lottie Moss. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Phoebe Tonkin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Celine Salette. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lisa-Kainde Diaz and Naomi Diaz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress and model Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Melusine Ruspoli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Alice Dellal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marjorie Bridges-Woods with her daughters Lori Harvey and Morgan Harvey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities come out for Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's collection for Christian Dior in Paris.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.