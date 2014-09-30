Chanel goes protest chic
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a faux street demonstration on Boulevard Chanel at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September...more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Gisele Bundchen (L rear) at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models Josephine Le Tutour (2ndL), Binx Walton (3rdL) and Cara Delevingne (3rdR) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris...more
(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and director Baz Luhrmann attend the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September...more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Models stage a demonstration as they present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Guests leave German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Baptiste Giabiconi presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models sit in a car to return backstage during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French writers Anne and Claire Berest pose during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. ...more
Czech actress Anna Linhartova poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
Japanese actress Kiko Mizuhara poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
British fashion model Laura Bailey poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. ...more
South Korean artist Kwon Ji-yong, stage name G-Dragon, a member of K-Pop idol group Big Bang, poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel...more
Model Alexa Chung poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Director Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin pose during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30,...more
British model and socialite Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
Model Alice Dellal poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Theophilus London poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
Actress and model Laura Neiva poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
Chinese fashion blogger and stylist Han Huo Huo poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. ...more
DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
Actress Louise Grinberg poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Anna Mouglalis poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Clara Paget poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Canadian director Xavier Dolan poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
Actress Clotilde Hesme poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
