Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 22, 2014 | 3:25am IST

Chanel haute couture

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 20
<p>French singer Sebastien Tellier performs during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

French singer Sebastien Tellier performs during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

French singer Sebastien Tellier performs during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 20
<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 20
<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 20
<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 20
<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 20
<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Monkeys in a hot spring

Monkeys in a hot spring

Next Slideshows

Monkeys in a hot spring

Monkeys in a hot spring

Primates spend a day at the hot springs in a snow-covered town in Japan.

21 Jan 2014
Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of St. Anthony, patron saint of animals.

18 Jan 2014
Bahrain air show

Bahrain air show

Aviation thrills at the Bahrain International Air Show in Manama.

18 Jan 2014
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin Fashion Week.

18 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures