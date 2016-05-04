Chanel in Cuba
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. French fashion house...more
Karl Lagerfeld poses with a model after the show at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. Chanel is the first major fashion house to hold a runway show in Cuba, highlighting both warming relations with the West and new inequalities...more
People stand on balconies prior to the show. Former Cold War foes the United States and Cuba formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations last July. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actress Tilda Swinton (R) takes a picture with a guest. Celebrities, including actress Tilda Swinton and supermodel Gisele Bundchen, jetted into the Caribbean island for the show that evoked the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba, arriving at the...more
Antonio Castro, aspiring model and grandson of former president Fidel Castro, is seen prior to the show. The Cuban contingent included former President Fidel Castro's grandson Tony, an aspiring model, which raised some eyebrows, given the leader's...more
Actor Vin Diesel poses before the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Models present creations on Paseo del Prado street in Havana. Karl Lagerfeld, who has been at Chanel's creative helm since 1983, has said his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection was inspired by the "cultural richness and opening up of Cuba."...more
A model smokes a cigar as he presents a creation. Cuban motifs in the new Cruise line were exemplified in a fabric depicting turquoise and pink vintage cars used for leisurewear such as jackets, a bathrobe and skirts. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model presents a creation. Sequined black berets also recalled the non-glitzy one sported by late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, a national hero in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Gisele Bundchen (R, blue hat) rides in a vintage car. REUTERS/Stringer
Models present creations by Chanel. By showcasing its Cruise collection in Cuba, Chanel has said it was harking back to the roots of the line, originally designed for wealthy Americans holidaying on yachts and cruises in the Caribbean to escape the...more
People stand on a balcony prior to the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Models present creations. Lagerfeld, 82, is known for his lavish show settings and has created a mock casino, supermarket and brasserie in the past. This time, he let the faded glamor of Havana, once a wealthy port, speak for itself....more
Designer Karl Lagerfeld walks with a model after the show. During a 25-minute show set to live Cuban music, his models strutted down a 160-meter (525-foot) section of the leafy Paseo del Prado, lined with ornate street lamps and bronze lions....more
Models present creations. Some Cubans criticized Chanel, the second-biggest luxury brand behind LVMH's Louis Vuitton, for choosing to showcase its new line in a country starved of material opulence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
French singer Vanessa Paradis (C) walks towards a vintage car to attend the Chanel show. Chanel goods, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, are not sold in Cuba and most citizens could not even dream of affording them. About 70 percent of...more
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People stand on balconies prior to the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actor Vin Diesel (C) climbs out of a vintage car while surrounded by fans, as he arrives to attend the show. REUTERS/Stringer
People wait to catch a glimpse of models and celebrities who are in town to attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Stringer
Actress Ana de Armas (R) rides in a vintage car along with others to attend the show. REUTERS/Stringer
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Models dance during a the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
