Chanel in Cuba

Antonio Castro, aspiring model and grandson of former president Fidel Castro, is seen prior to the show. The Cuban contingent included former President Fidel Castro's grandson Tony, an aspiring model, which raised some eyebrows, given the leader's railings against capitalism. "It is an honor for all Cubans for this big event to take place here," said Castro, 17, whose grandfather was also known for his good looks as a young revolutionary. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

