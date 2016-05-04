Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 4, 2016 | 5:50pm IST

Chanel in Cuba

Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. French fashion house Chanel brought glamor back to Communist-ruled Cuba on Tuesday in a runway show on one of Havana's main boulevards, featuring glittering gowns, tulle cocktail dresses and models in Panama hats smoking cigars. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. French fashion house...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. French fashion house Chanel brought glamor back to Communist-ruled Cuba on Tuesday in a runway show on one of Havana's main boulevards, featuring glittering gowns, tulle cocktail dresses and models in Panama hats smoking cigars. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 30
Karl Lagerfeld poses with a model after the show at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. Chanel is the first major fashion house to hold a runway show in Cuba, highlighting both warming relations with the West and new inequalities on the island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Karl Lagerfeld poses with a model after the show at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. Chanel is the first major fashion house to hold a runway show in Cuba, highlighting both warming relations with the West and new inequalities...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Karl Lagerfeld poses with a model after the show at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. Chanel is the first major fashion house to hold a runway show in Cuba, highlighting both warming relations with the West and new inequalities on the island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 30
People stand on balconies prior to the show. Former Cold War foes the United States and Cuba formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations last July. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand on balconies prior to the show. Former Cold War foes the United States and Cuba formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations last July. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People stand on balconies prior to the show. Former Cold War foes the United States and Cuba formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations last July. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 30
Actress Tilda Swinton (R) takes a picture with a guest. Celebrities, including actress Tilda Swinton and supermodel Gisele Bundchen, jetted into the Caribbean island for the show that evoked the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba, arriving at the venue in vintage convertibles. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actress Tilda Swinton (R) takes a picture with a guest. Celebrities, including actress Tilda Swinton and supermodel Gisele Bundchen, jetted into the Caribbean island for the show that evoked the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba, arriving at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Actress Tilda Swinton (R) takes a picture with a guest. Celebrities, including actress Tilda Swinton and supermodel Gisele Bundchen, jetted into the Caribbean island for the show that evoked the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba, arriving at the venue in vintage convertibles. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 30
Antonio Castro, aspiring model and grandson of former president Fidel Castro, is seen prior to the show. The Cuban contingent included former President Fidel Castro's grandson Tony, an aspiring model, which raised some eyebrows, given the leader's railings against capitalism. "It is an honor for all Cubans for this big event to take place here," said Castro, 17, whose grandfather was also known for his good looks as a young revolutionary. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Antonio Castro, aspiring model and grandson of former president Fidel Castro, is seen prior to the show. The Cuban contingent included former President Fidel Castro's grandson Tony, an aspiring model, which raised some eyebrows, given the leader's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Antonio Castro, aspiring model and grandson of former president Fidel Castro, is seen prior to the show. The Cuban contingent included former President Fidel Castro's grandson Tony, an aspiring model, which raised some eyebrows, given the leader's railings against capitalism. "It is an honor for all Cubans for this big event to take place here," said Castro, 17, whose grandfather was also known for his good looks as a young revolutionary. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 30
Actor Vin Diesel poses before the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actor Vin Diesel poses before the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Actor Vin Diesel poses before the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 30
Models present creations on Paseo del Prado street in Havana. Karl Lagerfeld, who has been at Chanel's creative helm since 1983, has said his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection was inspired by the "cultural richness and opening up of Cuba." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models present creations on Paseo del Prado street in Havana. Karl Lagerfeld, who has been at Chanel's creative helm since 1983, has said his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection was inspired by the "cultural richness and opening up of Cuba."...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models present creations on Paseo del Prado street in Havana. Karl Lagerfeld, who has been at Chanel's creative helm since 1983, has said his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection was inspired by the "cultural richness and opening up of Cuba." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 30
A model smokes a cigar as he presents a creation. Cuban motifs in the new Cruise line were exemplified in a fabric depicting turquoise and pink vintage cars used for leisurewear such as jackets, a bathrobe and skirts. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A model smokes a cigar as he presents a creation. Cuban motifs in the new Cruise line were exemplified in a fabric depicting turquoise and pink vintage cars used for leisurewear such as jackets, a bathrobe and skirts. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A model smokes a cigar as he presents a creation. Cuban motifs in the new Cruise line were exemplified in a fabric depicting turquoise and pink vintage cars used for leisurewear such as jackets, a bathrobe and skirts. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 30
A model presents a creation. Sequined black berets also recalled the non-glitzy one sported by late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, a national hero in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A model presents a creation. Sequined black berets also recalled the non-glitzy one sported by late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, a national hero in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A model presents a creation. Sequined black berets also recalled the non-glitzy one sported by late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, a national hero in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 30
Gisele Bundchen (R, blue hat) rides in a vintage car. REUTERS/Stringer

Gisele Bundchen (R, blue hat) rides in a vintage car. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Gisele Bundchen (R, blue hat) rides in a vintage car. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 30
Models present creations by Chanel. By showcasing its Cruise collection in Cuba, Chanel has said it was harking back to the roots of the line, originally designed for wealthy Americans holidaying on yachts and cruises in the Caribbean to escape the winter gray. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models present creations by Chanel. By showcasing its Cruise collection in Cuba, Chanel has said it was harking back to the roots of the line, originally designed for wealthy Americans holidaying on yachts and cruises in the Caribbean to escape the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. By showcasing its Cruise collection in Cuba, Chanel has said it was harking back to the roots of the line, originally designed for wealthy Americans holidaying on yachts and cruises in the Caribbean to escape the winter gray. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 30
People stand on a balcony prior to the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand on a balcony prior to the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People stand on a balcony prior to the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 30
Models present creations. Lagerfeld, 82, is known for his lavish show settings and has created a mock casino, supermarket and brasserie in the past. This time, he let the faded glamor of Havana, once a wealthy port, speak for itself. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models present creations. Lagerfeld, 82, is known for his lavish show settings and has created a mock casino, supermarket and brasserie in the past. This time, he let the faded glamor of Havana, once a wealthy port, speak for itself....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models present creations. Lagerfeld, 82, is known for his lavish show settings and has created a mock casino, supermarket and brasserie in the past. This time, he let the faded glamor of Havana, once a wealthy port, speak for itself. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 30
Designer Karl Lagerfeld walks with a model after the show. During a 25-minute show set to live Cuban music, his models strutted down a 160-meter (525-foot) section of the leafy Paseo del Prado, lined with ornate street lamps and bronze lions. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Designer Karl Lagerfeld walks with a model after the show. During a 25-minute show set to live Cuban music, his models strutted down a 160-meter (525-foot) section of the leafy Paseo del Prado, lined with ornate street lamps and bronze lions....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Designer Karl Lagerfeld walks with a model after the show. During a 25-minute show set to live Cuban music, his models strutted down a 160-meter (525-foot) section of the leafy Paseo del Prado, lined with ornate street lamps and bronze lions. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 30
Models present creations. Some Cubans criticized Chanel, the second-biggest luxury brand behind LVMH's Louis Vuitton, for choosing to showcase its new line in a country starved of material opulence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models present creations. Some Cubans criticized Chanel, the second-biggest luxury brand behind LVMH's Louis Vuitton, for choosing to showcase its new line in a country starved of material opulence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models present creations. Some Cubans criticized Chanel, the second-biggest luxury brand behind LVMH's Louis Vuitton, for choosing to showcase its new line in a country starved of material opulence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 30
French singer Vanessa Paradis (C) walks towards a vintage car to attend the Chanel show. Chanel goods, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, are not sold in Cuba and most citizens could not even dream of affording them. About 70 percent of Cuban workers work for the state, on an average salary of $25 every month. REUTERS/Stringer

French singer Vanessa Paradis (C) walks towards a vintage car to attend the Chanel show. Chanel goods, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, are not sold in Cuba and most citizens could not even dream of affording them. About 70 percent of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
French singer Vanessa Paradis (C) walks towards a vintage car to attend the Chanel show. Chanel goods, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, are not sold in Cuba and most citizens could not even dream of affording them. About 70 percent of Cuban workers work for the state, on an average salary of $25 every month. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 30
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
17 / 30
People stand on balconies prior to the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand on balconies prior to the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People stand on balconies prior to the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 30
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 30
Actor Vin Diesel (C) climbs out of a vintage car while surrounded by fans, as he arrives to attend the show. REUTERS/Stringer

Actor Vin Diesel (C) climbs out of a vintage car while surrounded by fans, as he arrives to attend the show. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Actor Vin Diesel (C) climbs out of a vintage car while surrounded by fans, as he arrives to attend the show. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 30
People wait to catch a glimpse of models and celebrities who are in town to attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Stringer

People wait to catch a glimpse of models and celebrities who are in town to attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People wait to catch a glimpse of models and celebrities who are in town to attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 30
Actress Ana de Armas (R) rides in a vintage car along with others to attend the show. REUTERS/Stringer

Actress Ana de Armas (R) rides in a vintage car along with others to attend the show. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Actress Ana de Armas (R) rides in a vintage car along with others to attend the show. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 30
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
23 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
24 / 30
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
25 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
26 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
27 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
28 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
29 / 30
Models dance during a the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Models dance during a the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Models dance during a the show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Next Slideshows

Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".

03 May 2016
White House correspondents dinner

White House correspondents dinner

Celebrities and journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington.

02 May 2016
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

29 Apr 2016
Mourning for Prince

Mourning for Prince

Prince fans gather to thank the pop superstar for a funky time, celebrating his music and mourning his death.

23 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast