Chanel's cruise collection
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Hudson Kroenig at the end of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.