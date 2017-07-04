Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 4, 2017 | 8:25pm IST

Chanel's Parisian dreams

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 30
A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed. They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the collection's vintage feel, although their transparent low block heels added a modern twist. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed. They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed. They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the collection's vintage feel, although their transparent low block heels added a modern twist. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 30
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show. Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower. Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and models have previously weaved through an airport departure lounge, a supermarket and a busy brasserie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show. Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower. Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show. Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower. Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and models have previously weaved through an airport departure lounge, a supermarket and a busy brasserie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 30
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
16 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 30
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 30
Actress Alma Jodorowsky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Alma Jodorowsky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Actress Alma Jodorowsky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
25 / 30
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
26 / 30
Actress Gwei Lun-Mei. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Gwei Lun-Mei. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Actress Gwei Lun-Mei. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 30
Actress Belen Chavanne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Belen Chavanne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Actress Belen Chavanne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
28 / 30
Model Shlomit Malka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Shlomit Malka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Model Shlomit Malka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 30
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Next Slideshows

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

26 Jun 2017
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.

12 Jun 2017
Best of Tony Awards

Best of Tony Awards

'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.

12 Jun 2017
AFI Life Achievement Award

AFI Life Achievement Award

The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.

09 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Modi in Israel

Modi in Israel

PM Narendra Modi visits Israel, the first Indian PM to do so.

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.

The G20 Walking Dead

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast