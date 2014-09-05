Edition:
India
Changing faiths

A man holds sacred water during a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man takes part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman stands at the venue after taking part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman poses for a picture before taking part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women speak as they stand outside a church at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People watch a religion conversion ceremony, where devotees are converted from Christianity to Hinduism, at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man takes part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Christian priest (2nd R) stands outside a church along with other people at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man chips out the cross from the entrance of his house after taking part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A veiled Christian woman, who was converted to Hinduism, stands at the premises of her house at Asroi village in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A couple take part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. Picture taken August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man climbs down after partially chipping out the cross from the entrance of his house, after taking part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism, at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

