Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 30, 2017 | 3:41am IST

Chaos after Trump's travel ban

Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
1 / 37
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 37
People hold signs with the names of people detained and denied entry in protest of Donald Trump's travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People hold signs with the names of people detained and denied entry in protest of Donald Trump's travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People hold signs with the names of people detained and denied entry in protest of Donald Trump's travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
3 / 37
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay was traveling back to the U.S. after visiting his sick father in Iran. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay was traveling...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay was traveling back to the U.S. after visiting his sick father in Iran. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 37
Hossein Khoshbakhty wipes tears from his eyes while speaking during an interview about his Iranian brother, a U.S. Green Card holder affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angele. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Hossein Khoshbakhty wipes tears from his eyes while speaking during an interview about his Iranian brother, a U.S. Green Card holder affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angele. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Hossein Khoshbakhty wipes tears from his eyes while speaking during an interview about his Iranian brother, a U.S. Green Card holder affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angele. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
5 / 37
People participate in a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People participate in a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People participate in a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 37
Rosalie Gurna, 9, holds a sign in support of Muslim family members as people protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim majority countries, at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Rosalie Gurna, 9, holds a sign in support of Muslim family members as people protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim majority countries, at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Rosalie Gurna, 9, holds a sign in support of Muslim family members as people protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim majority countries, at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
7 / 37
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 37
Picture frames, which formerly held portraits of officials including the President of the United States, hang empty with only a Department of Homeland Security seal in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office during the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Picture frames, which formerly held portraits of officials including the President of the United States, hang empty with only a Department of Homeland Security seal in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office during the travel ban at Los Angeles...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Picture frames, which formerly held portraits of officials including the President of the United States, hang empty with only a Department of Homeland Security seal in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office during the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
9 / 37
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
10 / 37
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
11 / 37
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
12 / 37
Botan Mahmoud Hassour shows his identity cards when he was working with the U.S. military as he awaits his date of travel to the U.S. as a refugee after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries, including Iraq, in Erbil, Iraq, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Botan Mahmoud Hassour shows his identity cards when he was working with the U.S. military as he awaits his date of travel to the U.S. as a refugee after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries,...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Botan Mahmoud Hassour shows his identity cards when he was working with the U.S. military as he awaits his date of travel to the U.S. as a refugee after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries, including Iraq, in Erbil, Iraq, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
13 / 37
People shout during anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People shout during anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People shout during anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 37
New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca addresses a crowd during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca addresses a crowd during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca addresses a crowd during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 37
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darwish stands with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (R) after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darwish stands with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (R) after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darwish stands with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (R) after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 37
People gather during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gather during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 37
A passenger waits for his girlfriend, who was born in Iran but holds a Canadian passport and had not been allowed entry to the US after vacationing in Thailand, (L), as an attorney works to help family members of Sarah Saedian, (centre R), both affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A passenger waits for his girlfriend, who was born in Iran but holds a Canadian passport and had not been allowed entry to the US after vacationing in Thailand, (L), as an attorney works to help family members of Sarah Saedian, (centre R), both...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A passenger waits for his girlfriend, who was born in Iran but holds a Canadian passport and had not been allowed entry to the US after vacationing in Thailand, (L), as an attorney works to help family members of Sarah Saedian, (centre R), both affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
18 / 37
Marian Vayghan reacts after her uncle had been released from a detention center for deportation back to Iran as people protest of Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Marian Vayghan reacts after her uncle had been released from a detention center for deportation back to Iran as people protest of Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Marian Vayghan reacts after her uncle had been released from a detention center for deportation back to Iran as people protest of Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
19 / 37
People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
20 / 37
Police corral protesters who gathered in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and travel outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police corral protesters who gathered in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and travel outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Police corral protesters who gathered in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and travel outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
21 / 37
A woman offers pizza to people protesting against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles. REUTERS/Yeganeh Torbati

A woman offers pizza to people protesting against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles. REUTERS/Yeganeh Torbati

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A woman offers pizza to people protesting against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles. REUTERS/Yeganeh Torbati
Close
22 / 37
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
23 / 37
A woman in an American flag hijab chants with other protesters against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

A woman in an American flag hijab chants with other protesters against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A woman in an American flag hijab chants with other protesters against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
24 / 37
A police officer waits in the international arrivals pathway as people gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

A police officer waits in the international arrivals pathway as people gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A police officer waits in the international arrivals pathway as people gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
25 / 37
A family waits for someone as protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration and travel in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A family waits for someone as protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration and travel in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A family waits for someone as protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration and travel in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
26 / 37
Mazdak Tootkaboni (L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017. Tootkaboni, an Iranian with a U.S. green card, is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMASS). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mazdak Tootkaboni (L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Mazdak Tootkaboni (L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017. Tootkaboni, an Iranian with a U.S. green card, is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMASS). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
27 / 37
Protesters yell through the windows of Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters yell through the windows of Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Protesters yell through the windows of Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
28 / 37
People protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

People protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
29 / 37
Demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban greet arriving passengers at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban greet arriving passengers at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban greet arriving passengers at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
30 / 37
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stands on a railing to address demonstrators protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stands on a railing to address demonstrators protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stands on a railing to address demonstrators protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
31 / 37
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
32 / 37
Homa Homaei, a U.S. Citizen from Iran, is hugged by a lawyer working to help her Iranian family members affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Homa Homaei, a U.S. Citizen from Iran, is hugged by a lawyer working to help her Iranian family members affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Homa Homaei, a U.S. Citizen from Iran, is hugged by a lawyer working to help her Iranian family members affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
33 / 37
Demonstrators hang a banner from a multi-level car park during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators hang a banner from a multi-level car park during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators hang a banner from a multi-level car park during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
34 / 37
A man yells during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man yells during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A man yells during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
35 / 37
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
36 / 37
Protesters gather outsideTerminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Protesters gather outsideTerminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Protesters gather outsideTerminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
India vs England - Second T20

India vs England - Second T20

Next Slideshows

India vs England - Second T20

India vs England - Second T20

India beat England by 5 runs to level the series 1-1.

29 Jan 2017
Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat ceremony marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations.

29 Jan 2017
The state of the banned nations

The state of the banned nations

President Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred visitors from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan...

28 Jan 2017
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of some of our India pictures released this week.

28 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast