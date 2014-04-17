Edition:
Chaos as police strike

<p>A woman carries bags of goods out of a supermarket that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. A police strike has unleashed violent crime in Brazil's third-largest city just two months before it is set to welcome hordes of soccer fans for the World Cup, adding to fears about the country's ability to ensure safety during the event. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>A view is seen inside a supermarket that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>Soldiers patrol a shopping center in the city center during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>A view is seen inside a store that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. . REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>A man carries goods out of a supermarket that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>Soldiers are deployed in the city center to prevent looting during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>A woman stands inside a store that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014.REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>A man carries goods out of a supermarket that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>An army officer stands guard in a shopping center during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>A man stands inside a store that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>A man carries goods out of a supermarket that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>A view is seen inside a store that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

<p>Soldiers patrol the city center during a police strike in Salvador, Brazil April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

