Chaos at the border
Migrants fall as they rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. Up to 3,000...more
Migrants enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants walk on a field as they reach the village of Idomeni near the borders of Greece with Macedonia, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian special police forces try to bring order as they regulate the flow of migrants crossing the Greek border into Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant collapses from heat while waiting to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants hold hands as they try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija at the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A policeman assists a family as migrants try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija near the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A policeman carries a baby to safety as migrants try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Macedonian police officer raises his baton towards migrants waiting to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
