Charles Taylor jailed for 50 years

<p>Former Liberian President Charles Taylor listens to the judge at the opening of the sentencing judgement hearing at the court in Leidschendam, near The Hague, May 30, 2012. Taylor was jailed for 50 years for helping Sierra Leonean rebels commit what a court in The Hague called some of the worst war crimes in history. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos</p>

<p>A policeman guards the Special Court for Sierra Leone during a live broadcast of the verdict by a United Nations-backed court in the Hague convicting former Liberian president Charles Taylor of war crimes, in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Members of the media surround double war-amputee Alhaji Jusu Jarka, 46, outside the Special Court for Sierra Leone after a live broadcast of the verdict by a United Nations-backed court in the Hague convicting former Liberian president Charles Taylor of war crimes, in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A street vendor watches a live broadcast of the verdict being delivered by a United Nations-backed court in the Hague convicting former Liberian president Charles Taylor of war crimes, in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Journalists take notes and record as they listen to the verdict for the trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor (top C, on screen), as he stands in the court room of the Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam, near The Hague, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

<p>Chief Prosecutor Brenda Joyce Hollis waits for the start of a news conference after the court delivered its verdict against former Liberian President Charles Taylor at the Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam, near The Hague, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool </p>

<p>Former Liberian President Charles Taylor looks down as he waits for the start of a hearing to receive a verdict in a court room of the Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam, near The Hague, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

<p>Journalists in the press room take notes and record as Judge Richard Lussick (top L, on screen) reads the verdict for the trial against former Liberian President Charles Taylor in the court room of the Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam, near The Hague, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

<p>Former Liberian President Charles Taylor (2nd L) and judges (R rear, in red) attend a hearing in the court room of the Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam, near The Hague April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

<p>Prosecutors Brenda J. Hollis (L), Nicholas Koumjian (C) and Mohammed Bangura (2nd R) wait for the start of a hearing for the verdict in the case against former Liberian President Charles Taylor in a court room of the Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam, near The Hague April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

<p>Men in a local betting hall watch a live broadcast of the verdict being delivered by a United Nations-backed court in the Hague convicting former Liberian president Charles Taylor of war crimes, in the country's capital Freetown April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A United Nations flag flies above the Special Court for Sierra Leone - a so-called "hybrid" court staffed by both international and Sierra Leonian personnel - in the capital Freetown, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Former Liberian President Charles Taylor argues with a photographer (bottom) as he awaits the start of the prosecution's closing arguments during his trial at the U.N.-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

<p>A frame grab shows former Liberian President Charles Taylor's lead defence lawyer Courtenay Griffiths at the war crimes trial of Taylor at the U.N. Special Court for Sierra Leone during the appearance of Carole White, the former agent of supermodel Naomi Campbell, in Leidschendam August 9, 2010. REUTERS/Special Court for Sierra Leone via Reuters TV</p>

<p>A frame grab shows Carole White, the former agent of supermodel Naomi Campbell, testifying at the war crimes trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor at the U.N. Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Special Court for Sierra Leone via Reuters TV</p>

<p>A frame grab shows supermodel Naomi Campbell testifying at the war crimes trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor at the U.N. Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam August 5, 2010. Campbell said on Thursday she had been given a pouch containing small, rough diamonds while in South Africa but did not know who they were from. REUTERS/Special Court for Sierra Leone</p>

<p>A frame grab shows British supermodel Naomi Campbell (L) taking an oath before testifying at the war crimes trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor at the U.N. Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Special Court for Sierra Leone</p>

<p>Naomi Campbell is seen on a screen in the pressroom of the U.N.-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Jannink/Pool</p>

<p>Former Liberian president Charles Taylor (C) makes his first appearance, next to his defence lawyer Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, at the courtroom of the Special Court for Sierra Leone for a hearing aimed at paving the way for his war crimes trial at The Hague July 21, 2006. REUTERS/Rob Keeris/Pool</p>

<p>Former Liberian president Charles Taylor (C) arrives at Rotterdam Airport for his trial on war crime charges in the Hague, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters</p>

