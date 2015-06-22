Charleston church reopens

Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. The church reopened for its first service since Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old...more

Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. The church reopened for its first service since Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, allegedly killed nine people at a Bible study meeting in the historic African-American church, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

