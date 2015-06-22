Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2015 | 10:29pm IST

Charleston church reopens

Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. The church reopened for its first service since Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, allegedly killed nine people at a Bible study meeting in the historic African-American church, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. The church reopened for its first service since Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. The church reopened for its first service since Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, allegedly killed nine people at a Bible study meeting in the historic African-American church, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
1 / 24
Crowds take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Crowds take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Crowds take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 24
Waltrina Middleton (R), cousin of shooting victim DePayne Doctor, embraces Claudia Lawton in the basement where a mass shooting occurred at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Waltrina Middleton (R), cousin of shooting victim DePayne Doctor, embraces Claudia Lawton in the basement where a mass shooting occurred at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Waltrina Middleton (R), cousin of shooting victim DePayne Doctor, embraces Claudia Lawton in the basement where a mass shooting occurred at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
3 / 24
Parishioners embrace before services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners embrace before services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Parishioners embrace before services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
4 / 24
Rev. Norvel Goff prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Rev. Norvel Goff prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Rev. Norvel Goff prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
5 / 24
Parishioners clean a room in the basement where the killing of the pastor and eight others occurred in a mass shooting Wednesday, following a service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners clean a room in the basement where the killing of the pastor and eight others occurred in a mass shooting Wednesday, following a service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Parishioners clean a room in the basement where the killing of the pastor and eight others occurred in a mass shooting Wednesday, following a service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
6 / 24
A police officer checks the purse of a parishioner as she arrives for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A police officer checks the purse of a parishioner as she arrives for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A police officer checks the purse of a parishioner as she arrives for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 24
Nine crosses are pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nine crosses are pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Nine crosses are pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 24
Sisters Cynthia (L) and Clarissa Jackson (R) join Cynthia Coates in a hug as they cry while singing a hymn during their wait in a line for the morning service outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sisters Cynthia (L) and Clarissa Jackson (R) join Cynthia Coates in a hug as they cry while singing a hymn during their wait in a line for the morning service outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Sisters Cynthia (L) and Clarissa Jackson (R) join Cynthia Coates in a hug as they cry while singing a hymn during their wait in a line for the morning service outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 24
Parishioners arrive for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Parishioners arrive for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Parishioners arrive for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 24
A parishioner prepares to open the doors to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A parishioner prepares to open the doors to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A parishioner prepares to open the doors to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 24
A sign is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A sign is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 24
The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is reflected in the sunglasses of nine year-old Laney Collar in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is reflected in the sunglasses of nine year-old Laney Collar in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is reflected in the sunglasses of nine year-old Laney Collar in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 24
Parishioners sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Parishioners sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
14 / 24
Police stand outside of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Police stand outside of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Police stand outside of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 24
A woman cries as children play on the ground outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman cries as children play on the ground outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A woman cries as children play on the ground outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 24
Church-goers enter the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Church-goers enter the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Church-goers enter the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 24
Parishioners react during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Parishioners react during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Parishioners react during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
18 / 24
Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church before the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church before the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church before the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 24
A person writes a message on a sign outside of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person writes a message on a sign outside of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A person writes a message on a sign outside of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 24
People hold hands and pray while they take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hold hands and pray while they take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People hold hands and pray while they take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 24
People is placed outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People is placed outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
People is placed outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 24
Congregants from St. Michaels, St. Philips and First Baptist churches pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Congregants from St. Michaels, St. Philips and First Baptist churches pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Congregants from St. Michaels, St. Philips and First Baptist churches pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 24
Members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church arrive for the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church arrive for the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church arrive for the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Toxic liquor kills 94

Toxic liquor kills 94

Next Slideshows

Toxic liquor kills 94

Toxic liquor kills 94

94 people die in Mumbai after consuming toxic liquor.

22 Jun 2015
International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

Pictures of the first International Yoga Day from around the world.

21 Jun 2015
PM Modi celebrates Yoga Day

PM Modi celebrates Yoga Day

PM Narendra Modi joins thousands to celebrate the first International Day of Yoga in New Delhi.

21 Jun 2015
Charleston church shooting

Charleston church shooting

A gunman kills nine people during a prayer service inside an African-American church.

21 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast