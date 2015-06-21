Charleston church shooting
Family members of a victim hug as they pay their respects in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church....more
Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/POOL
A crowd gathers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a prayer vigil nearby in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A group holds hands and prays outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A mourner brings a flower to place on a makeshift memorial outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a prayer vigil nearby in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Larry Gorham rode his bicycle to pay his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian...more
People take part in "Black Lives Matter" march around Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nuns from the Daughters of St. Paul pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Rev. Jeannie Smalls cries during a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool
People walk past a bunch of flowers left in memorial on the ground as they take part in a "Black Lives Matter" march past Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reverend Dimas Salaberrios leads prayers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners hug after praying outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015, a day after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Representative James Clyburn (C, right) hugs visiting bishops during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pastor Dexter Easley of South Carolina leads others in prayer during an impromptu prayer service outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child lies in her mother's arms at the St John's Reformed Episcopal Church, during a memorial service for the victims of the mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Auburn Sandstorm (R) reacts while paying her respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting left nine people dead during a bible study at the church....more
Gwen Carr, (R) mother of Eric Garner, and Esaw Garner, (C blue), widow of Eric Garner, attend a rally by the National Action Network civil rights organization in honor of the nine victims killed at Charleston's Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal...more
People holds hands and pray during a prayer service at the farmer's market in Marion Square, near the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dylann Roof is seen in this June 18, 2015 handout booking photo provided by Charleston County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office
People view flowers on a road leading to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church the morning after a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marie Goff wipes tears from her eyes during a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool
Reverend Richard Harkness (L) holds hands with Reverend Jack Lewin as the whole church sings "We Shall Overcome" at the close of a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool
Mourner Rosie Frederick kneels outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners hold hands outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ike Thompson of Charleston reacts during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A capacity crowd fills the pews during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mourners kneel outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners hold hands as they pause outside Morris Brown AME Church during a vigil the day after a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen from CCTV footage released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department
A car which police believe belongs to a suspect which police are searching for. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department
Mourners embrace outside Morris Brown AME Church before attending a vigil the day after a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A person seeks information about a relative as police respond to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Police respond to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People concerned about relatives seek information from police nearby the scene of a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A man reacts while talking to police officer near the scene of shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
Battle of Waterloo
Kings and commoners gather at Waterloo to mark Napoleon's last battle.
International Yoga Day preparations
Pictures of Indians practising yoga ahead of the World Yoga Day on June 21
The world's displaced
A record 60 million people were uprooted by conflict and persecution last year, half of them children, the UNHCR says.
1815 meets 2015
The world of historical re-enactors collide with the modern age.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.