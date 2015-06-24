Charleston pastor lies in state
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME...more
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse drawn carriage carries the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney past the Confederate flag and onto the grounds of the South Carolina State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley reacts as the casket of late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney arrives at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eliana Pinckney (C), with her mother Jennifer (R) at her side, hugs a mourner as the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pallbearers lower the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney from a caisson in front of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney's wife Jennifer (3rd L), and their daughters Eliana (2nd L) and Malana (4th L), watch as pallbearers carry his casket into the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24,...more
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and lawmakers watch as the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney arrives at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
