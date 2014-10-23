Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 24, 2014 | 1:35am IST

Charred tanks point to Russia

A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. The burnt-out remains of dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles in fields near the small village of Horbatenko bear witness to the ferocity of a battle that turned the tide of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Among the debris, Reuters found the blackened carcasses of what military experts have since identified as two Russian army tanks, supporting statements by Kiev and the West that the rebels were backed by troops and equipment sent by Moscow. Moscow denies the accusations though the rebels had been on the brink of defeat until late August, when the Ukrainian government says they received an injection of soldiers and weapons from Russia. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. The burnt-out remains of dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles in fields near the small...more

Friday, October 24, 2014
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. The burnt-out remains of dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles in fields near the small village of Horbatenko bear witness to the ferocity of a battle that turned the tide of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Among the debris, Reuters found the blackened carcasses of what military experts have since identified as two Russian army tanks, supporting statements by Kiev and the West that the rebels were backed by troops and equipment sent by Moscow. Moscow denies the accusations though the rebels had been on the brink of defeat until late August, when the Ukrainian government says they received an injection of soldiers and weapons from Russia. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
1 / 11
Cartridges of artillery shells are seen at the trenches near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Cartridges of artillery shells are seen at the trenches near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
Cartridges of artillery shells are seen at the trenches near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
2 / 11
The label "Army of Russia" marks a used package of meal found on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

The label "Army of Russia" marks a used package of meal found on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
The label "Army of Russia" marks a used package of meal found on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
3 / 11
Marking is seen on a tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Marking is seen on a tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
Marking is seen on a tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
4 / 11
A destroyed armored personnel carrier BMP-2, which presumably came from Russia, is pictured on a road near Starobesheve, controlled by separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A destroyed armored personnel carrier BMP-2, which presumably came from Russia, is pictured on a road near Starobesheve, controlled by separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
A destroyed armored personnel carrier BMP-2, which presumably came from Russia, is pictured on a road near Starobesheve, controlled by separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
5 / 11
Used boxes of packed meals for the Russian army reinforce a blindage near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Used boxes of packed meals for the Russian army reinforce a blindage near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
Used boxes of packed meals for the Russian army reinforce a blindage near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
6 / 11
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
7 / 11
A tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
A tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
8 / 11
A painted white circle marks the turret of a BMP-2 armored personnel carrier, which presumably came from Russia, on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A painted white circle marks the turret of a BMP-2 armored personnel carrier, which presumably came from Russia, on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
A painted white circle marks the turret of a BMP-2 armored personnel carrier, which presumably came from Russia, on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
9 / 11
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near a trench outside separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near a trench outside separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near a trench outside separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
10 / 11
Two destroyed T-72 tanks, which presumably came from Russia, are seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Two destroyed T-72 tanks, which presumably came from Russia, are seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Friday, October 24, 2014
Two destroyed T-72 tanks, which presumably came from Russia, are seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Anger over Mexican massacre

Anger over Mexican massacre

Next Slideshows

Anger over Mexican massacre

Anger over Mexican massacre

Protesters attack a town hall over missing student-teachers who were feared massacred by police.

23 Oct 2014
Battle for Kobani

Battle for Kobani

The fiercest fighting in days shakes the Syrian border town of Kobani.

23 Oct 2014
Shootings in Canada's capital

Shootings in Canada's capital

A gunman attacks Canada's parliament and a nearby war memorial, fatally shooting a soldier.

23 Oct 2014
Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali

Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali

Widows who have been abandoned by their families celebrate Diwali in Vrindavan.

22 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures