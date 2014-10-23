Charred tanks point to Russia
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. The burnt-out remains of dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles in fields near the small...more
Cartridges of artillery shells are seen at the trenches near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
The label "Army of Russia" marks a used package of meal found on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Marking is seen on a tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed armored personnel carrier BMP-2, which presumably came from Russia, is pictured on a road near Starobesheve, controlled by separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Used boxes of packed meals for the Russian army reinforce a blindage near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A painted white circle marks the turret of a BMP-2 armored personnel carrier, which presumably came from Russia, on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near a trench outside separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Two destroyed T-72 tanks, which presumably came from Russia, are seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Next Slideshows
Anger over Mexican massacre
Protesters attack a town hall over missing student-teachers who were feared massacred by police.
Battle for Kobani
The fiercest fighting in days shakes the Syrian border town of Kobani.
Shootings in Canada's capital
A gunman attacks Canada's parliament and a nearby war memorial, fatally shooting a soldier.
Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali
Widows who have been abandoned by their families celebrate Diwali in Vrindavan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.