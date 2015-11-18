Chatt Puja in India
A woman has her forehead smeared with vermilion powder after worshipping the Sun god Surya in the waters of a lake during the Chatt Puja in Agartala, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu women prepare to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of river Sabarmati during Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Sabarmati during Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu woman and her child worship on the banks of river Sabarmati after offering prayers to the Sun god Surya during Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during Chatt Puja in New Delhi, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People are seen through a tent as they arrive to offer prayers to the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during Chatt Puja in New Delhi, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during Chatt Puja in New Delhi, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of a lake during Chatt Puja in Chandigarh, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chatt Puja in Mumbai, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chatt Puja in Mumbai, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Hindu woman dries a saree on the shores of the Arabian Sea after worshipping the Sun god Surya during Chatt Puja in Mumbai, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu women offer prayers as they wait for the rising sun while standing in the waters of river Ganga during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Allahabad, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu woman stands next to the offerings kept on the banks of river Sabarmati as devotees wait for the rising sun during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of a lake to offer prayers to the rising sun during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu woman offers prayers as she waits for the rising sun while standing in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu women worship the sun god Surya while standing in the waters of a pond during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu women offer prayers as they wait for the rising sun while standing in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of river Ganga to perform rituals to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman bathes her child after worshipping the sun god Surya in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu woman offers prayers as she waits for the rising sun while sitting next to the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
