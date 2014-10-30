Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 30, 2014 | 3:05pm IST

Chatt Puja

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sun lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sun lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sun lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu women smile as they worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu women smile as they worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu women smile as they worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya by the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya by the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya by the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl peeps out from an auto rickshaw as she arrives with her family to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl peeps out from an auto rickshaw as she arrives with her family to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A girl peeps out from an auto rickshaw as she arrives with her family to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu devotee with "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on her forehead worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee with "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on her forehead worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee with "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on her forehead worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman laughs as she covers her face after worshipping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman laughs as she covers her face after worshipping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman laughs as she covers her face after worshipping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women prepare to worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women prepare to worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Women prepare to worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu devotees lie on a road as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees lie on a road as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees lie on a road as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as he offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as he offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as he offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl blows a balloon pipe during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl blows a balloon pipe during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A girl blows a balloon pipe during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Sun lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Sun lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Sun lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman has her forehead smeared with vermilion powder after worshipping the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Laxmi Narayan lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agartala October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman has her forehead smeared with vermilion powder after worshipping the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Laxmi Narayan lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agartala October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman has her forehead smeared with vermilion powder after worshipping the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Laxmi Narayan lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agartala October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Patna October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Patna October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Patna October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
A woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Laxmi Narayan lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agartala October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Laxmi Narayan lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agartala October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Laxmi Narayan lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agartala October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man cleans the stairs on the banks of polluted river Yamuna before Hindu devotees started worshipping the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man cleans the stairs on the banks of polluted river Yamuna before Hindu devotees started worshipping the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man cleans the stairs on the banks of polluted river Yamuna before Hindu devotees started worshipping the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja in Mumbai October 29, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja in Mumbai October 29, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja in Mumbai October 29, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu Women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu Women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu Women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees carry religious material in covered baskets as they leave after worshipping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu devotees carry religious material in covered baskets as they leave after worshipping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees carry religious material in covered baskets as they leave after worshipping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu Women stand near a dog as they prepare to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu Women stand near a dog as they prepare to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu Women stand near a dog as they prepare to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor selling garlands waits for customers as Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A vendor selling garlands waits for customers as Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A vendor selling garlands waits for customers as Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman laughs as she smears vermilion on the forehead of another woman while worshipping the Sun god Surya against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the northern Indian city Agra October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

A woman laughs as she smears vermilion on the forehead of another woman while worshipping the Sun god Surya against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the northern Indian city Agra October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman laughs as she smears vermilion on the forehead of another woman while worshipping the Sun god Surya against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the northern Indian city Agra October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya in a pond during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya in a pond during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya in a pond during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman is helped to get on the banks after worshipping the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Hindu woman is helped to get on the banks after worshipping the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu woman is helped to get on the banks after worshipping the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu man worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Hindu man worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu man worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People light fireworks on the banks of the river Sabarmati during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People light fireworks on the banks of the river Sabarmati during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, October 30, 2014
People light fireworks on the banks of the river Sabarmati during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man watches as Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man watches as Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man watches as Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man dressed as as Hindu Lord Shiva stands in the waters of the Yamuna river after arriving to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man dressed as as Hindu Lord Shiva stands in the waters of the Yamuna river after arriving to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man dressed as as Hindu Lord Shiva stands in the waters of the Yamuna river after arriving to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
