Chatt Puja

<p>A Hindu devotee with "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on her forehead worships the Sun god Surya at a pond during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi November 9, 2013. Womenfolk fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Hindu woman bathes under a fountain before worshipping the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Hindu woman pours milk in a pond as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Hindu women carrying offerings stand in the waters of the Sun Lake as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee makes a call on his mobile phone while carrying religious offerings after worshipping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Children ride on a camel on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee carries religious offerings after worshipping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in a pond during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A Hindu woman prays as she waits for the sun rise to worship Sun god Surya in a pond during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A Hindu woman has her forehead smeared with vermilion powder after worshipping the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Laxmi Narayan lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agartala November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A Hindu woman carries offerings after worshipping the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Hindu devotees worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the river Brahamaputra during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Guwahati November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Patna November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

<p>Hindu devotees lie on a road as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Hindu men step over a baby during a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Hindu women lie on the banks of the river Ganges as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee takes a bath while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea after worshiping the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chhath Puja" in Mumbai, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A Hindu woman steps over a baby during a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Hindu devotees prepare to offer prayers to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Patna November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

