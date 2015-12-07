Chavismo shaken in Venezuela
A woman holds a stamp with a picture of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez with words reading "redeemer of the poor", outside Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. For the first time in 16 years the "Chavismo" movement, named for former...more
A couple kiss next to a sign that reads "Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez will win" in Caracas December 2, 2015. Venezuela will hold parliamentary elections on December 6. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman touches a cardboard cut-out of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A young supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stands outside the mausoleum during the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A building bearing a design with the signature of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. Hovering over a sun-baked mountain one day in his presidential helicopter, Hugo Chavez had a...more
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he leaves after voting for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro kisses a painting of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man checks his mobile phone next to styrofoam figures of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez and national hero Simon Bolivar at the Venezuela's acting president and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro campaign team headquarters, or 'Commando...more
Opposition supporters hold up a national flag as they take part in a protest in Caracas March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez keep themselves warm using cloths in the colours of the national flag while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan veteran paratroopers get ready before a military parade during the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of Hugo Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez show the writings on their arms which read: "I'm Chavez" during a rally in Caracas January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A picture of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is seen on a religious altar in Caracas January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez plays a guitar, which was a gift from Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, during a cabinet meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Children play at the yard of their new apartment at a Socialist City named "Caribia City" outside Caracas August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez shows the pistols of independence hero Simon Bolivar during a ceremony to mark the his birthday in Caracas July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A refugee girl climbs up a staircase at foreign minister headquarters in Caracas February 11, 2011. President Hugo Chavez's government literally opened its doors to the homeless -- and scores of them have taken residence in the architecturally prized...more
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attend the closing campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela in Caracas September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Workers remove panels from a 'Pepsi ball' advertisement in Caracas June 7, 2010. Venezuelan authorities ordered the removal of a giant Pepsi-Cola publicity ball that is a Caracas landmark but is seen by then President Hugo Chavez's government as an...more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez runs between second and third base during a friendly softball game, between teams comprising Venezuelan MLB players, retired veterans and government staff, in Caracas February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pregnant patient Angelica Martinez is checked by a Cuban doctor at a Center of Integral Diagnosis or CDI of Barrio Adentro health program in Caracas, November 17, 2009. For supporters, then President Hugo Chavez's flagship social project, with around...more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) drives Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's limousine as they arrive at an event in Margarita Island September 28, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez uses her mobile phone ahead Sunday's Referendum in Caracas, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez rest while they take part in a march in support of his proposal for constitutional changes, in Caracas November 21, 2007. The slogan on the wall reads: Yes to reform". REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno
Humberto Lopez, known as "Che" of Caracas drinks coffee in Caracas October 4, 2007. Lopez, a community leader who supports Hugo Chavez's government, dresses and looks like the Argentine revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara. The 40th anniversary of...more
Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign for the December 3 elections in Caracas October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
