Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 8, 2014 | 12:25am IST

Checkpoint clash in Jerusalem

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. Palestinian protesters fought with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, the latest clashes in a fortnight of violence over access to Jerusalem's holiest site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. Palestinian protesters fought with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and the...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. Palestinian protesters fought with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, the latest clashes in a fortnight of violence over access to Jerusalem's holiest site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
1 / 16
A Palestinian stone-thrower throws a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower throws a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian stone-thrower throws a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 16
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind doors during clashes with Israeli border police at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind doors during clashes with Israeli border police at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind doors during clashes with Israeli border police at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 16
Palestinian youths run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian youths run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Palestinian youths run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
4 / 16
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli border police during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli border police during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli border police during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 16
A Palestinian holds a petrol bomb before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian holds a petrol bomb before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian holds a petrol bomb before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 16
A Palestinian stone-thrower throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian stone-thrower throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 16
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 16
A Palestinian stone-thrower gestures during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower gestures during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian stone-thrower gestures during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 16
Palestinian stone-throwers stand behind garbage set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian stone-throwers stand behind garbage set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Palestinian stone-throwers stand behind garbage set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 16
A Palestinian hurls a stone towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian hurls a stone towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian hurls a stone towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 16
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover under a parasol during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian stone-throwers take cover under a parasol during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover under a parasol during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 16
A Palestinian lights a firework before launching it toward Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian lights a firework before launching it toward Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian lights a firework before launching it toward Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 16
A Palestinian holds a parasol as another uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli police, in front of the controversial Israeli barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian holds a parasol as another uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli police, in front of the controversial Israeli barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian holds a parasol as another uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli police, in front of the controversial Israeli barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 16
A Palestinian tries to pick up a tire, which has been set ablaze, before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian tries to pick up a tire, which has been set ablaze, before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian tries to pick up a tire, which has been set ablaze, before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 16
A Palestinian stone-thrower holds a car seat cushion during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower holds a car seat cushion during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Palestinian stone-thrower holds a car seat cushion during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
When Berlin was two

When Berlin was two

Next Slideshows

When Berlin was two

When Berlin was two

Twenty-five years have passed since the reunification of Germany.

07 Nov 2014
U.S. strikes in Syria

U.S. strikes in Syria

U.S.-led strikes hit the Khorasan group, Nusra Front and Islamic State targets.

07 Nov 2014
India this week

India this week

Pictures from India that caught our eyes this week.

07 Nov 2014
Clashes intensify in Aleppo

Clashes intensify in Aleppo

U.S. air strikes, barrel bombs and gun battles in Aleppo.

07 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures