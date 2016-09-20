Cheers to Oktoberfest
Visitors reach for the one of the first mugs of beer during the opening day of the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Actors perform during the Oktoberfest parade. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A visitor drinks beer during the opening day of Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors cheer with beer during the opening day of Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A visitor poses for a picture on the opening day of Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors wait to get inside a tent during the opening day of Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Women dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors stand in queue on the opening day of Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors drink beer during the opening day of Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A brass band dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes takes part in the Oktoberfest parade. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes take part with their dogs at the Oktoberfest parade. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A waitress carries beer in a tent during the opening day of Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman selling traditional ginger bread protects herself from the rain on the opening day of Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
