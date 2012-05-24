Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 25, 2012 | 4:25am IST

Chen in America

<p>Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, is lit by a studio light during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, who flew to the United States last week, said on Thursday China's handling of the local officials who harassed and abused him and his family will determine whether the country can begin to achieve rule of law. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, is lit by a studio light during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, who flew to the United...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, is lit by a studio light during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, who flew to the United States last week, said on Thursday China's handling of the local officials who harassed and abused him and his family will determine whether the country can begin to achieve rule of law. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 14
<p>Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, sits for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, sits for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, May 25, 2012

Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, sits for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 14
<p>A cast is seen on the right foot of Chen Guangcheng during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A cast is seen on the right foot of Chen Guangcheng during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, May 25, 2012

A cast is seen on the right foot of Chen Guangcheng during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 14
<p>Chen Guangcheng is helped by an assistant after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Chen Guangcheng is helped by an assistant after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, May 25, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by an assistant after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 14
<p>Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, May 25, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 14
<p>Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, May 25, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 14
<p>Chen Guangcheng arrives for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Chen Guangcheng arrives for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, May 25, 2012

Chen Guangcheng arrives for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 14
<p>Chen Guangcheng shakes hands with a man (L) acting as his media-relations representative as he takes a break in a city park with an unidentified woman in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Chen Guangcheng shakes hands with a man (L) acting as his media-relations representative as he takes a break in a city park with an unidentified woman in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, May 25, 2012

Chen Guangcheng shakes hands with a man (L) acting as his media-relations representative as he takes a break in a city park with an unidentified woman in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 14
<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (R) is helped from a van as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (R) is helped from a van as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (R) is helped from a van as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
9 / 14
<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped before speaking to the media as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped before speaking to the media as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped before speaking to the media as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
10 / 14
<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 14
<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
12 / 14
<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) leaves after talking to the media following his arrival in New York, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) leaves after talking to the media following his arrival in New York, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 25, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) leaves after talking to the media following his arrival in New York, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 14
<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd R) looks back as he walks into his temporary residence in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd R) looks back as he walks into his temporary residence in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 25, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd R) looks back as he walks into his temporary residence in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Next Slideshows

Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Egyptians vote in their first free election in decades.

24 May 2012
When the euro launched

When the euro launched

Scenes from the birth of the single currency.

12 Oct 2012
Bringing up India

Bringing up India

They smile, they drool, they cry -- here is a look at India's next generation.

23 May 2012
100 days of protest

100 days of protest

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Canada, marking 100 days of student protests.

23 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast