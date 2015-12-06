Chennai flooded
An aerial view shows vehicles moving on roads in a flood-affected area in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People walk on a flooded railway track as it rains in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An Indian coast guard personnel prepares to drop relief materials in a flood-affected area in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aircraft is seen at the flood-affected airport in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a hut amid flood waters in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected people use a piece of a plastic water tank as they make their way to the market to buy food items in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman carries her child and milk packets as she wades through a flooded street in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected people raise their hands to receive free food being distributed by Indian Navy personnel in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected people raise their hands to receive free food being distributed by Indian Navy personnel in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man wades through a flooded road along with his bicycle in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People wade near a stranded truck in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy stands on a ladder outside his flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Motorcycles stand in a flooded parking area in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A partially submerged government school building is pictured in a flooded area in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy wades next to a partially submerged bus in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man uses a board to float through a flooded street to reach to a market place in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries his family on a rickshaw cart as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man along with his children stands inside their flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People wade through a flooded road in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries drinking water in a pitcher through a flooded street in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected stranded students wait to board an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper to reach safer grounds at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected people arrive to board an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to reach safer grounds at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying flood-affected people stands on the tarmac as it rains at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers load food items onto an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper for an air-drop in flood affected areas at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers unload food items from a vehicle before an air-drop in flood affected areas at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows the submerged airport in Chennai, India, in this handout photo taken on December 2, 2015 and released by India's Press Information of Bureau on December 3, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters
Residents wade through a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents wade through a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, India December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a rescue operation through a flooded road in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A flood-affected man is evacuated during a rescue operation in a flooded area in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced residents raise their hands to receive free food distributed by volunteers in the flood-affected areas of Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Displaced residents wade through a flooded street besides a flooded railway track in the flood-affected areas Chennai, India December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Displaced residents try to grab free food distributed by volunteers in the flood-affected areas of Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents along with a dog evacuate a locality as they wade through a flooded street in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents watch from their partially flooded houses at a neighbourhood in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A view of a partially submerged power sub-station is seen in a flood-affected area in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man sits in an auto-rickshaw in a flooded area in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view of a partially submerged airplane is pictured in a flood affected area in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters
Residents wade through a flooded road in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People commute through a flooded street in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a flood affected area in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters
People wade through a flooded road in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People wade through a flooded road in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People travel on a boat as they move to safer places through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People travel on a boat as they move to safer places through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a girl through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands next to a flooded railway track as it rains in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A squirrel stretches out on a heap of sacks filled with paddy at a grain market in Chandigarh, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Flooded areas are pictured on the outskirts of Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Flooded areas are pictured on the outskirts of Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Flooded areas are pictured on the outskirts of Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand on a flooded road in Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks through a flooded residential area in Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People travel on a boat as they move to safer places through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
