Chernobyl: Where time stands still

A wolf looks into the camera in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other...more

A wolf looks into the camera in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other wildlife in the vast contaminated zone in Belarus and Ukraine provide a clue. Photo taken with trail camera. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close