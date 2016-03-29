Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 29, 2016 | 7:11am IST

Chernobyl's ghost town

A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Deadly radiation still spews from Chernobyl 30 years after the worst nuclear meltdown in history, as a newly built giant arch is pulled into place to cover the stricken reactor for the next century. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Deadly radiation still spews from Chernobyl 30 years after the worst nuclear meltdown in history, as a newly built giant...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Deadly radiation still spews from Chernobyl 30 years after the worst nuclear meltdown in history, as a newly built giant arch is pulled into place to cover the stricken reactor for the next century. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 22
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 22
A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 22
A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 22
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 22
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 22
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 22
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 22
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 22
A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 22
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 22
A portrait is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A portrait is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A portrait is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 22
A shoe for children is left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A shoe for children is left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A shoe for children is left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 22
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 22
A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 22
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 22
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 22
A doll in a children's gas mask is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A doll in a children's gas mask is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A doll in a children's gas mask is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 22
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 22
Toys are left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Toys are left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Toys are left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 22
A dog is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A dog is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A dog is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 22
A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State

Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State

Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State

Syrian government forces backed by Russian air support drove Islamic State militants out of the historic city of Palmyra after they seized the city last year...

28 Mar 2016
Deadly attack in Pakistan

Deadly attack in Pakistan

A suicide attack targets Christians and others celebrating Easter in the eastern city of Lahore.

28 Mar 2016
Light in the night

Light in the night

Some nights, when lit up, make for great pictures.

28 Mar 2016
India vs Australia in World Twenty20

India vs Australia in World Twenty20

Pictures from India vs Australia World Twenty20 match at Mohali.

28 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast