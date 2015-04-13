Cherry blossoms at the Capitol
People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave a gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology during the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Polluted waters of China
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
MORE IN PICTURES
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.