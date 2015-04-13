Edition:
Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave a gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

