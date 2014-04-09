Cherry blossoms in bloom
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Washington Monument can be seen from under some of the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Washington Monument can be seen from under some of the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People enjoy the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014 .REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People enjoy the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014 .REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman holding her baby tries to catch a cherry blossom scattered by the wind during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman holding her baby tries to catch a cherry blossom scattered by the wind during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Early emerging cherry blossoms are reflected in the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Early emerging cherry blossoms are reflected in the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man ducks his head under early emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man ducks his head under early emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers holding rifles salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (not in picture) as fully bloomed cherry blossoms are seen in the background, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato more
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers holding rifles salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (not in picture) as fully bloomed cherry blossoms are seen in the background, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women take photographs of cherry blossom trees during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Women take photographs of cherry blossom trees during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People walk amongst the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People walk amongst the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women photograph emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Women photograph emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
WWI - Verdun remembered
French and German reenactors at the site of the bloody World War One battlefield.
Fields of flowers
Vast flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Netherlands.
The littlest prince
The Duchess, Prince William and their royal son arrive in New Zealand.
Salmon truck run
Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.