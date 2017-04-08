Edition:
Cherry blossoms of Japan

Baseball players work out underneath blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
1 / 20
Women wearing kimonos pose for a souvenir photo with blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
2 / 20
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
3 / 20
People wearing wigs symbolizing cherry blossoms toast together as they have a picnic underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
4 / 20
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
5 / 20
A couple poses for a photo with blooming cherry blossom trees in Kyoto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
6 / 20
People walk underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
7 / 20
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
8 / 20
People take pictures of a cat sitting in a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
9 / 20
Men walk underneath blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
10 / 20
A woman takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
11 / 20
People take pictures of blooming cherry blossoms at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
12 / 20
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
13 / 20
A woman takes a selfie in front of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
14 / 20
A visitor takes pictures of blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
15 / 20
A visitor takes pictures with a mobile phone of blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
16 / 20
A cat is seen in a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
17 / 20
A woman takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
18 / 20
A bird perches among blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
19 / 20
Cherry blossoms are seen as they start blooming in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
20 / 20
