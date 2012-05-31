Chess King
Defending world chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India concentrates during his tie break match against challenger Boris Gelfand of Israel at the FIDE World Chess Championship at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 30, 2012. Anand beat Gelfand to win his 5th FIDE World Chess Championships title. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Challenger Boris Gelfand of Israel concentrates during his tiebreak match against defending world chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India at the FIDE World Chess Championship at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 30, 2012. Anand beat Gelfand to win his 5th FIDE World Chess Championships title. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Defending world chess champion Viswanathan Anand (L) of India and challenger Boris Gelfand of Israel take part in the tiebreak match at the FIDE World Chess Championship at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 30, 2012. Anand beat Gelfand to win his 5th FIDE World Chess Championships title. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Defending world chess champion Viswanathan Anand (L) of India and challenger Boris Gelfand of Israel take part in the tiebreak match at the FIDE World Chess Championship at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 30, 2012. Anand beat Gelfand to win his 5th FIDE World Chess Championships title. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Defending world chess champion Viswanathan Anand (R) of India and challenger Boris Gelfand of Israel take part in the 12th game of the FIDE World Chess Championship match at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
World chess defending champion Viswanathan Anand (2nd L) of India and challenger Boris Gelfand (L) of Israel take part in the 12th game of the FIDE World Chess Championship match at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
