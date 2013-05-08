Chess wizard of India
India's Viswanathan Anand (L) plays against Russia's Sergey Karjakin during the Blitz tournament at the Norway Chess 2013 tournament in Sandnes, near Stavanger, May 7, 2013, in this picture taken by NTB Scanpix. REUTERS/Kent Skibstad/NTB Scanpix
India's chess world champion Viswanathan Anand arrives at the Stavanger airport, May 6, 2013 in this photo taken by NTB Scanpix. Anand will compete in the Norway Chess 2013 tournament starting in Stavanger on May 7. REUTERS/Kent Skibstad/NTB Scanpix
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand (R) of India receives a wreath from the World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov during an award ceremony at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India (L) makes a move against his opponent, Bulgarian chess grandmaster and former world chess champion Veselin Topalov during the eleventh game at the FIDE World Chess Championship match in Sofia May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand attends a promotional event of National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) in Hyderabad June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Chess World Champion Viswanathan Anand of India holds the winner's trophy following a news conference at the Chess World Championships in Bonn October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Defending Chess World Champion Viswanathan Anand of India thinks over his next move in the 11th game against his challenger Vladimir Kramnik of Russia at the Chess World Championships in Bonn October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Defending World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand of India (L) talks with his challenger Vladimir Kramnik of Russia following their seventh game at the World Chess Championships in Bonn October 23, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand (R) and his wife Aruna smile before their meeting with Indian President Pratibha Patil at the presidential palace in New Delhi October 15, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand (R) shakes hands with Indian President Pratibha Patil before their meeting at the presidential palace in New Delhi October 15, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
Chess player Viswanathan Anand attends the graduation ceremony of an educational institute in New Delhi June 2, 2007. Anand is preparing for the World Chess Championship to be held in Mexico in September. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani
