Chewing gum art
Pedestrians walk past artist Ben Wilson as he paints on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Pedestrians walk past artist Ben Wilson as he paints on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artist Ben Wilson paints on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artist Ben Wilson paints on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Onlookers watch artist Ben Wilson paint on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Onlookers watch artist Ben Wilson paint on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Onlookers watch artist Ben Wilson paint on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Onlookers watch artist Ben Wilson paint on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Pedestrians walk past a miniature chewing gum painting by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. Wilson has painted miniature works of art on discarded chewing gum in various parts of London and Europe over the past...more
Pedestrians walk past a miniature chewing gum painting by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. Wilson has painted miniature works of art on discarded chewing gum in various parts of London and Europe over the past seven years in an effort to "turn something some people would find disgusting into something artistic and beautiful," he said. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A passer-by photographs a miniature chewing gum painting by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A passer-by photographs a miniature chewing gum painting by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Passers-by photograph a miniature chewing gum painting by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Passers-by photograph a miniature chewing gum painting by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artist Ben Wilson continues to paint on a piece of discarded chewing gum as he is questioned by Police Community Support Officers on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artist Ben Wilson continues to paint on a piece of discarded chewing gum as he is questioned by Police Community Support Officers on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artist Ben Wilson uses a bank note to provide scale as he takes a photograph of one of his miniature paintings made on discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artist Ben Wilson uses a bank note to provide scale as he takes a photograph of one of his miniature paintings made on discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. He chooses gum splatters with unusual shapes "to allow art to happen in a random way." REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly...more
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. He chooses gum splatters with unusual shapes "to allow art to happen in a random way." REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A combination picture shows new and old miniature paintings made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A combination picture shows new and old miniature paintings made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Next Slideshows
Nationwide workers' strike
Millions of workers went on a strike across the country to express their anger at soaring prices.
World's shortest person
Chandra Bahadur Dangi from Nepal is the shortest person ever measured by the Guinness World Records.
Iced-over Europe
Extreme cold spreads across Europe.
Life and death in Juarez
Scenes from one of the world's deadliest cities.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.