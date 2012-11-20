Edition:
Chhath puja

<p>A Hindu devotee holds bananas in the waters of Durga Dari Lake while worshipping the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of Sun Lake to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Chandigarh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand in the waters of Sun Lake to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Chandigarh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand in the waters of Sun Lake to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Chandigarh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee lies on the road as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee prostrates herself in the sands near the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee holds a firework in his hand as he worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees prepare to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn, in Chandigarh November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee tries to balance herself while standing in the waters of Sun Lake to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn, in Chandigarh November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand in the waters of river Yamuna to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn in New Delhi November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand around a bonfire to warm themselves before offering prayers to the Sun god on the banks of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn in New Delhi November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

