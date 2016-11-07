Edition:
Chhath Puja

Hindu devotees worship the rising sun while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhat Puja in Mumbai, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the rising sun while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhat Puja in Mumbai, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the rising sun while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhat Puja in Mumbai, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun god in the waters of the Sun Lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun God on the banks of the Sun Lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps as they worship the rising sun at the corner of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sun Lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hindu devotees hold offerings as they worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Hindu devotees prostrate themselves in the sands near the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A Hindu devotee takes a dip as she worships the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god amidst heavy smog at a pond during Chhath Puja in New Delhi November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Ahmedabad, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of the Yamuna river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Allahabad, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Ahmedabad, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A Hindu woman takes a dip in the waters of Sun Lake before worshiping the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A Hindu devotee lies on a road before stepping over the child in a ritual to seek blessings from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sun Lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A Hindu woman has her forehead smeared with vermilion powder as she worships the Sun god in the waters of the Ganges river during the religious festival Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
