Chhath Puja
Hindu devotees worship the rising sun while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhat Puja in Mumbai, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the rising sun while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhat Puja in Mumbai, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the rising sun while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhat Puja in Mumbai, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun god in the waters of the Sun Lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun God on the banks of the Sun Lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps as they worship the rising sun at the corner of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sun Lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu devotees hold offerings as they worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees prostrate themselves in the sands near the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee takes a dip as she worships the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god amidst heavy smog at a pond during Chhath Puja in New Delhi November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Ahmedabad, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of the Yamuna river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Allahabad, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Ahmedabad, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu woman takes a dip in the waters of Sun Lake before worshiping the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu devotee lies on a road before stepping over the child in a ritual to seek blessings from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sun Lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu woman has her forehead smeared with vermilion powder as she worships the Sun god in the waters of the Ganges river during the religious festival Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
