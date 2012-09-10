Chic Shades
A fan of the U.S. cheers before the start of the men's gold medal basketball match between the U.S. and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Men pose for a photograph wearing their Olympic sunglasses while they watch Bradley Wiggins compete in the men's cycling individual time trial on large screens in the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August...more
Men pose for a photograph wearing their Olympic sunglasses while they watch Bradley Wiggins compete in the men's cycling individual time trial on large screens in the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Spain's soccer fan with sunglasses in colors of the national flag cheers as he waits for the start of the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Polish fan wears sunglasses in shape of soccer balls as she cheers before the Euro 2012 soccer match Spain against Italy in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A German soccer fan wearing comical sunglasses sings in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman wears Union Flag sunglasses in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Brandon Dahl wears novelty sunglasses adorned with artificial marijuana leaves as he sells them across the street from a pro-marijuana rally at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Model Rick Genest, also known as "Zombie Boy", poses before the start of Roberto Cavalli's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A German soccer fan smiles before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between New Zealand and Mexico in Sinsheim July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Festival goers attend the annual 19th VOLT Festival in Sopron, 208 km (129 miles) west of Budapest, July 1,2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A woman wears giant sunglasses as she celebrates with thousands along 5th Avenue in New York during the city's 250th annual St. Patrick's Day parade, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation at a tournament of hairdressing and make-up in Rostov-on-Don February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov
Thai anti-government "red shirt" protesters wear sunglasses during a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection, the site of their former encampment and recent bloody clashes with security forces, in Bangkok October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom more
A South Africa team supporter smiles during a fans' party in Cape Town, June 10, 2010. The 2010 World Cup begins on June 11. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A South African fan arrives for an international friendly soccer match between Thailand and South Africa in preparation for the World Cup at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cycling fans wear sunglasses in the shape of bicycles as Team Lampre's Danilo Hondo of Germany passes at the start of the individual time trial of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A participant wears a pair of sunglasses decorated with mock ice during the Asakusa Samba festival in Tokyo August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A fan watches the Bethel Woods Music Festival near the site of the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, New York August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Hip hop artist Soulja Boy arrives at the 2008 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A Botafogo's fan cheers before the Carioca Championships final soccer match against Flamengo at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Netherlands' fan waits before the Group C Euro 2008 soccer match against France at the Stade de Suisse stadium in Bern June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
A fan of the U.S. watches his team play England during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Irish women wear clover-shaped sunglasses as they watch a parade to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Tokyo March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
