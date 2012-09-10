Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 10, 2012 | 10:20am IST

Chic Shades

<p>A fan of the U.S. cheers before the start of the men's gold medal basketball match between the U.S. and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A fan of the U.S. cheers before the start of the men's gold medal basketball match between the U.S. and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 10, 2012

A fan of the U.S. cheers before the start of the men's gold medal basketball match between the U.S. and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 32
<p>Men pose for a photograph wearing their Olympic sunglasses while they watch Bradley Wiggins compete in the men's cycling individual time trial on large screens in the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Men pose for a photograph wearing their Olympic sunglasses while they watch Bradley Wiggins compete in the men's cycling individual time trial on large screens in the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August...more

Monday, September 10, 2012

Men pose for a photograph wearing their Olympic sunglasses while they watch Bradley Wiggins compete in the men's cycling individual time trial on large screens in the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
2 / 32
<p>A Spain's soccer fan with sunglasses in colors of the national flag cheers as he waits for the start of the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

A Spain's soccer fan with sunglasses in colors of the national flag cheers as he waits for the start of the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Monday, September 10, 2012

A Spain's soccer fan with sunglasses in colors of the national flag cheers as he waits for the start of the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
3 / 32
<p>Polish fan wears sunglasses in shape of soccer balls as she cheers before the Euro 2012 soccer match Spain against Italy in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Polish fan wears sunglasses in shape of soccer balls as she cheers before the Euro 2012 soccer match Spain against Italy in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 10, 2012

Polish fan wears sunglasses in shape of soccer balls as she cheers before the Euro 2012 soccer match Spain against Italy in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 32
<p>A German soccer fan wearing comical sunglasses sings in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

A German soccer fan wearing comical sunglasses sings in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, September 10, 2012

A German soccer fan wearing comical sunglasses sings in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 32
<p>A woman wears Union Flag sunglasses in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman wears Union Flag sunglasses in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, September 10, 2012

A woman wears Union Flag sunglasses in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 32
<p>Brandon Dahl wears novelty sunglasses adorned with artificial marijuana leaves as he sells them across the street from a pro-marijuana rally at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Brandon Dahl wears novelty sunglasses adorned with artificial marijuana leaves as he sells them across the street from a pro-marijuana rally at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, September 10, 2012

Brandon Dahl wears novelty sunglasses adorned with artificial marijuana leaves as he sells them across the street from a pro-marijuana rally at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 32
<p>Model Rick Genest, also known as "Zombie Boy", poses before the start of Roberto Cavalli's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Model Rick Genest, also known as "Zombie Boy", poses before the start of Roberto Cavalli's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 10, 2012

Model Rick Genest, also known as "Zombie Boy", poses before the start of Roberto Cavalli's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
8 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
9 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
10 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
11 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
12 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
13 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
14 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
15 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
16 / 32
<p>A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant's sunglasses are pictured during the 20th Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
17 / 32
<p>A German soccer fan smiles before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between New Zealand and Mexico in Sinsheim July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski</p>

A German soccer fan smiles before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between New Zealand and Mexico in Sinsheim July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Monday, September 10, 2012

A German soccer fan smiles before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between New Zealand and Mexico in Sinsheim July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
18 / 32
<p>Festival goers attend the annual 19th VOLT Festival in Sopron, 208 km (129 miles) west of Budapest, July 1,2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

Festival goers attend the annual 19th VOLT Festival in Sopron, 208 km (129 miles) west of Budapest, July 1,2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Monday, September 10, 2012

Festival goers attend the annual 19th VOLT Festival in Sopron, 208 km (129 miles) west of Budapest, July 1,2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
19 / 32
<p>A woman wears giant sunglasses as she celebrates with thousands along 5th Avenue in New York during the city's 250th annual St. Patrick's Day parade, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A woman wears giant sunglasses as she celebrates with thousands along 5th Avenue in New York during the city's 250th annual St. Patrick's Day parade, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 10, 2012

A woman wears giant sunglasses as she celebrates with thousands along 5th Avenue in New York during the city's 250th annual St. Patrick's Day parade, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 32
<p>A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation at a tournament of hairdressing and make-up in Rostov-on-Don February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov</p>

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation at a tournament of hairdressing and make-up in Rostov-on-Don February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

Monday, September 10, 2012

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation at a tournament of hairdressing and make-up in Rostov-on-Don February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

Close
21 / 32
<p>Thai anti-government "red shirt" protesters wear sunglasses during a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection, the site of their former encampment and recent bloody clashes with security forces, in Bangkok October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai anti-government "red shirt" protesters wear sunglasses during a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection, the site of their former encampment and recent bloody clashes with security forces, in Bangkok October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom more

Monday, September 10, 2012

Thai anti-government "red shirt" protesters wear sunglasses during a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection, the site of their former encampment and recent bloody clashes with security forces, in Bangkok October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
22 / 32
<p>A South Africa team supporter smiles during a fans' party in Cape Town, June 10, 2010. The 2010 World Cup begins on June 11. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

A South Africa team supporter smiles during a fans' party in Cape Town, June 10, 2010. The 2010 World Cup begins on June 11. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, September 10, 2012

A South Africa team supporter smiles during a fans' party in Cape Town, June 10, 2010. The 2010 World Cup begins on June 11. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
23 / 32
<p>A South African fan arrives for an international friendly soccer match between Thailand and South Africa in preparation for the World Cup at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A South African fan arrives for an international friendly soccer match between Thailand and South Africa in preparation for the World Cup at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, September 10, 2012

A South African fan arrives for an international friendly soccer match between Thailand and South Africa in preparation for the World Cup at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
24 / 32
<p>Cycling fans wear sunglasses in the shape of bicycles as Team Lampre's Danilo Hondo of Germany passes at the start of the individual time trial of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

Cycling fans wear sunglasses in the shape of bicycles as Team Lampre's Danilo Hondo of Germany passes at the start of the individual time trial of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Monday, September 10, 2012

Cycling fans wear sunglasses in the shape of bicycles as Team Lampre's Danilo Hondo of Germany passes at the start of the individual time trial of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
25 / 32
<p>A participant wears a pair of sunglasses decorated with mock ice during the Asakusa Samba festival in Tokyo August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A participant wears a pair of sunglasses decorated with mock ice during the Asakusa Samba festival in Tokyo August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, September 10, 2012

A participant wears a pair of sunglasses decorated with mock ice during the Asakusa Samba festival in Tokyo August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
26 / 32
<p>A fan watches the Bethel Woods Music Festival near the site of the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, New York August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A fan watches the Bethel Woods Music Festival near the site of the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, New York August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, September 10, 2012

A fan watches the Bethel Woods Music Festival near the site of the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, New York August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
27 / 32
<p>Hip hop artist Soulja Boy arrives at the 2008 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Hip hop artist Soulja Boy arrives at the 2008 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, September 10, 2012

Hip hop artist Soulja Boy arrives at the 2008 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
28 / 32
<p>A Botafogo's fan cheers before the Carioca Championships final soccer match against Flamengo at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A Botafogo's fan cheers before the Carioca Championships final soccer match against Flamengo at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, September 10, 2012

A Botafogo's fan cheers before the Carioca Championships final soccer match against Flamengo at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
29 / 32
<p>A Netherlands' fan waits before the Group C Euro 2008 soccer match against France at the Stade de Suisse stadium in Bern June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen </p>

A Netherlands' fan waits before the Group C Euro 2008 soccer match against France at the Stade de Suisse stadium in Bern June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Monday, September 10, 2012

A Netherlands' fan waits before the Group C Euro 2008 soccer match against France at the Stade de Suisse stadium in Bern June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
30 / 32
<p>A fan of the U.S. watches his team play England during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A fan of the U.S. watches his team play England during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, September 10, 2012

A fan of the U.S. watches his team play England during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
31 / 32
<p>Irish women wear clover-shaped sunglasses as they watch a parade to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Tokyo March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Irish women wear clover-shaped sunglasses as they watch a parade to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Tokyo March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, September 10, 2012

Irish women wear clover-shaped sunglasses as they watch a parade to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Tokyo March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Some of the best Reuters pictures, and a look at what made news in India last week.

09 Sep 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

08 Sep 2012
Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC

Memorable moments from the DNC.

07 Sep 2012
Quake hits Costa Rica

Quake hits Costa Rica

A powerful earthquake rocks Costa Rica.

07 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast