Chicago teachers strike ends
Jacqueline Robinson (2nd L) and other members of the Chicago Teachers Union celebrate the end of their strike in Chicago September 18, 2012. Chicago Teachers Union leaders voted on Tuesday to suspend a strike that closed the nation's third-largest...more
Jacqueline Robinson (2nd L) and other members of the Chicago Teachers Union celebrate the end of their strike in Chicago September 18, 2012. Chicago Teachers Union leaders voted on Tuesday to suspend a strike that closed the nation's third-largest school district for more than a week, ending a confrontation with Mayor Rahm Emanuel that focused national attention on how to reform failing urban schools. REUTERS/John Gress
Jacqueline Robinson (R) hugs another member of the Chicago Teachers Union as they celebrate the end of their strike in Chicago September 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union member Tennille Evans celebrates the end of their strike in Chicago September 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union members celebrate the end of their strike in Chicago September 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union members strike outside the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in Chicago September 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union members, including Carol Baudelaire (R), strike outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters in Chicago September 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis and other union leaders speak during a press conference on the fifth day of their strike in Chicago, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union member and Math teacher Henry Pera pickets outside the CPS headquarters in Chicago on the fourth day of their strike, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union members picket behind an inflatable union rat, a sign of the opposition calling attention to companies employing nonunion labor, outside the CPS headquarters in Chicago on the fourth day of their strike, September 13, 2012. ...more
Chicago Teachers Union members picket behind an inflatable union rat, a sign of the opposition calling attention to companies employing nonunion labor, outside the CPS headquarters in Chicago on the fourth day of their strike, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union members picket outside of the Chicago Teachers Acadamy in Chicago on the fourth day of their strike, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union councilor Susan Garza raises her fist as she leaves a House of Delegates meeting in a car on the seventh day of their strike in Chicago September 16, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union members, including Psycologist Jennifer Harte, listen to an update about negotiations as they picket outside the CPS headquarters in Chicago on the fourth day of their strike, September 13, 2012. The union for Chicago teachers...more
Chicago Teachers Union members, including Psycologist Jennifer Harte, listen to an update about negotiations as they picket outside the CPS headquarters in Chicago on the fourth day of their strike, September 13, 2012. The union for Chicago teachers and the third largest U.S. school district said they will try on Thursday to make a final push to settle a strike that has drawn national attention to the sweeping education reforms sought by Mayor Rahm Emanuel. As the strike of 29,000 public school teachers and support staff prepared to enter a fourth day, negotiators for the first time expressed optimism that the nasty fight could end soon. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Teachers Union members leave a House of Delegates meeting on the seventh day of their strike in Chicago, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago teacher Deborah Turner walks the picket line outside Ludwig Van Beethoven School in Chicago September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jean Lachat
Chicago teachers, including Catherine Schaller (L) and Deborah Turner (R) walk the picket line outside Ludwig Van Beethoven School in Chicago September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jean Lachat
Chicago teachers walk the picket line outside the headquarters of Chicago Public Schools in Chicago September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago teachers hold placards as they walk the picket line outside the headquarters of Chicago Public Schools in Chicago September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago teachers walk the picket line outside the headquarters of Chicago Public Schools in Chicago September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago teachers stand behind police barricades before taking over the streets outside the headquarters of Chicago Public Schools in Chicago September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
