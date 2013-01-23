Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jan 24, 2013 | 12:25am IST

Chicago's deep freeze

<p>Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. Fire department officials said it is the biggest fire the department has had to battle in years and one-third of all Chicago firefighters were on the scene at one point or another trying to put out the flames. An Arctic blast continues to gripped the U.S. Midwest and Northeast Wednesday, with at least three deaths linked to the frigid weather, and fierce winds made some locations feel as cold as 50 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus 46 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Ice-covered trucks are blanketed in smoke after a warehouse fire in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Ice covers a warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night, in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>A truck sits encased in ice after a warehouse fire in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Ice-covered trucks are blanketed in smoke after a warehouse fire in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>An ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night is seen in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

