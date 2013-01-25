Child marriage in India
Krishna, 14, holds her four-month-old baby Alok as her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, helps inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13....more
Krishna, 14, holds her four-month-old baby Alok as her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, helps inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. Krishna had a very difficult delivery, losing lots of blood and remained in the hospital for several days. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok while sitting outside his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok while sitting outside his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan eats breakfast as his mother looks inside their house at a village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan eats breakfast as his mother looks inside their house at a village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan erects a wooden log at his soybean field to tie barbed wires, on the outskirts of his village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan erects a wooden log at his soybean field to tie barbed wires, on the outskirts of his village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna breaks down after her husband Kishan Gopal came home drunk in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna breaks down after her husband Kishan Gopal came home drunk in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan (L) listens to songs on his mobile phone as his father looks on at their soybean field on the outskirts of his village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan (L) listens to songs on his mobile phone as his father looks on at their soybean field on the outskirts of his village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan smokes a cigarette as he drinks with his friends on the outskirts of their village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan smokes a cigarette as he drinks with his friends on the outskirts of their village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan drinks liquor at a roadside restaurant on the outskirts of his village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan drinks liquor at a roadside restaurant on the outskirts of his village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan rests inside his wife's house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan rests inside his wife's house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Child bride Krishna, 14, poses in a wheat field on the outskirts of her village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but...more
Child bride Krishna, 14, poses in a wheat field on the outskirts of her village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock, at his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock, at his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna speaks to her husband Kishan Gopal (unseen) at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna speaks to her husband Kishan Gopal (unseen) at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna sits with her four-month-old baby Alok, outside her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna sits with her four-month-old baby Alok, outside her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna poses for a portrait inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna poses for a portrait inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Child bride Krishna stands with her husband Gopal Kishan inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Child bride Krishna stands with her husband Gopal Kishan inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna sits with her four-month-old baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna sits with her four-month-old baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna and her husband Gopal Kishan pose with their family outside their house at a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna and her husband Gopal Kishan pose with their family outside their house at a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock at his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock at his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna speaks to a relative holding her four-month-old baby Alok at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna speaks to a relative holding her four-month-old baby Alok at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna poses with her four-month-old baby Alok and husband Gopal Kishan inside the living room of their house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna poses with her four-month-old baby Alok and husband Gopal Kishan inside the living room of their house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna swings her four-month-old baby Alok on the porch of her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Krishna swings her four-month-old baby Alok on the porch of her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Do-it-yourself war
Rebels fight shortages in equipment with home made and do-it-yourself weapons.
Women in the military
Females serving in militaries around the world.
Chicago's deep freeze
As an Arctic blast continues to grip the Midwest and Northeast, Chicago firefighters battled the biggest fire the city has seen in years.
Israel votes
Netanyahu retains victory despite a late center-left boost.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.