Child marriage in India

Krishna, 14, holds her four-month-old baby Alok as her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, helps inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. Krishna had a very difficult delivery, losing lots of blood and remained in the hospital for several days. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui