Child marriage in India

<p>Krishna, 14, holds her four-month-old baby Alok as her husband Kishan Gopal, 16, helps inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. Krishna had a very difficult delivery, losing lots of blood and remained in the hospital for several days. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok while sitting outside his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan eats breakfast as his mother looks inside their house at a village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Krishna cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan erects a wooden log at his soybean field to tie barbed wires, on the outskirts of his village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Krishna breaks down after her husband Kishan Gopal came home drunk in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan (L) listens to songs on his mobile phone as his father looks on at their soybean field on the outskirts of his village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan smokes a cigarette as he drinks with his friends on the outskirts of their village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan drinks liquor at a roadside restaurant on the outskirts of his village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan rests inside his wife's house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Child bride Krishna, 14, poses in a wheat field on the outskirts of her village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna married her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Krishna grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock, at his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Krishna speaks to her husband Kishan Gopal (unseen) at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Krishna sits with her four-month-old baby Alok, outside her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Krishna poses for a portrait inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Child bride Krishna stands with her husband Gopal Kishan inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Krishna sits with her four-month-old baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Krishna and her husband Gopal Kishan pose with their family outside their house at a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Gopal Kishan plays with his four-month-old baby Alok lying in a hammock at his wife's house near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Krishna speaks to a relative holding her four-month-old baby Alok at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Krishna poses with her four-month-old baby Alok and husband Gopal Kishan inside the living room of their house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Krishna swings her four-month-old baby Alok on the porch of her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

