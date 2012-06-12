Edition:
Child workers of India

<p>Children walk through a mustard field carrying sacks of dried leaves near Gauriganj town in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, uses a magnet attached to a wooden stick to collect pieces of loose metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel</p>

<p>Five-year-old Ajay collects recyclables for resale at a residential area in Mumbai June 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Mohammed Zakir, (13), carries rolls of sarees, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, for drying after washing them on the terrace of a building in Hyderabad June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Workers, including children, stitch embroidery on a saree, a traditional Indian garment, inside a workshop in Kolkata May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Mithun, 11, poses for a photo at a laterite brick mine in Ratnagiri district, about 360km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A boy carries a pumpkin at a wholesale vegetable market in Chandigarh December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Ten-year old Murtaza works inside a lime paste factory in a slum area in Mumbai November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A worker carries baked cookies from an oven at a bakery in Agartala, the capital of Tripura state July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A child labourer shows his hands smeared with what he says are chemicals as he sits inside a police station in New Delhi after being rescued during a joint operation by police and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on World Day Against Child Labour June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy works inside a workshop of earthen lamps in Nalchar village, about 76 km (47 miles) south of Agartala, capital of Tripura state, April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Tapan Das, a 9 year-old farmer, works in a cabbage field at Chandapur village, northeast of Agartala, January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Children work inside a candle-making factory in Siliguri November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Rani, 6, works with clay to mould idols of Hindu God Ganesh at her father's workshop on the outskirts of Siliguri September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A child labourer prepares tea for customers at a roadside eatery in Siliguri May 21, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

