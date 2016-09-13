Children at Trump rallies
Cole Baird, 8, a supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and a child wear Make America Great Again hats as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign and foam finger before a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ella Langdon, 6, waits in line before a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wait for Donald Trump to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Leo Trunzo, 5, of Cleveland, wearing a Make America Great Again cap, plays in a water fountain outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Donald Trump rally attendee walk past Anti-Trump protesters following a campaign rally in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman covers a child's ears as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the ropeline at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a baby as Donald Trump works the rope line at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A family sits on the ground and waits for Donald Trump at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer as they watch him speak on a television in the street near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man holds a baby as they wait for Donald Trump to speak in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young girl waves pom poms in the crowd as Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters listen as Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
North Korea's supreme farm leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to farms and vegetable co-ops across the nation.
Eid al-Adha in India
Muslims offer prayers during Eid al-Adha.
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
Unrest in Kashmir
Indian security forces will use shells full of a chilli compound as an alternative to shotgun pellets to control crowds in Kashmir after widespread use of the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.