Children of China
A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children practise ballet at an activity center in Hefei, Anhui province, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl reacts as her mother bathes her, in a small alley in Hefei, Anhui province, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A boy holds a toy gun as he enjoys a ride at an amusement park on a public square in central of Jiuquan city, in northwest China's Gansu province, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl plays with bubbles during a march of pro-democracy demonstrators in downtown Hong Kong, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy gestures at kindergarten in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A mother walks with her child past a woman walking her pet dog on a river bank in Shanghai, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A mother feeds her child, who is being carried by the father, in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl poses for a photograph at a commercial area of downtown Shanghai, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young divers attend a training session at a gymnasium in Hefei, Anhui province, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks with her two daughters at a busy street in downtown Shanghai, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman carries her son as she begs for money at a red light along a busy street in Shanghai, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children gather at the corner of a playground as they are trained how to respond to an emergency at a kindergarten in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A preschool student looks up as other children take an afternoon nap in a classroom of a school for children of migrant workers in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A child walks on a frozen canal on a winter day in Beijing, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A child walks on a swinging bridge at a kindergarten in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A child enjoys the water in a public swimming pool at a suburban area of Shanghai, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch a Chinese New Year evening parade from behind a fence at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A teacher adjusts the position of a student as a group of first graders practise at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Babies with swim rings are seen in basins at a mother and baby health care centre in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of a family pose for a photograph in front of a 3D painting at the 2012 Magic Art Special Exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy plays in a ball pit at an indoor playground for children at a wealthy district in Beijing, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
