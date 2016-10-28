Children of Mosul
A Kurdish female Peshmerga soldier carries a newly internally displaced boy as he cries upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A child who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul eats at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Ismail, an Iraqi boy who managed to escape from the Islamic State-controlled Jarbuah village near Mosul and arrived at the Kurdish Peshmerga military camp, breaks down in tears while recalling his experience, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
An internally displaced girl is pictured inside a tent at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced girl is carried by her father on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly displaced young man carries a boy as he walks towards a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold on the outskirts of Mosul looks into a mirror at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi soldier carries a girl onto a truck at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly internally displaced woman carries her child as she sits upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly displaced man carries a boy at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly displaced woman holds her sons in a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly internally displaced girl stands upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly internally displaced child stands at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Internally displaced children sit in a pickup truck near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced woman carries her child into a bus near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
