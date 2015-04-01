Edition:
Children of North Korea

The new school year of 2015-2016 began in the DPRK with due ceremonies at schools in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released April 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
The new school year began in the DPRK with due ceremonies at schools. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
North Korean youth and children play instruments and march at Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate an anniversary of the February 8 foundation of the regular revolutionary armed forces of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Laborers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in Pyongyang August 8, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. The games are the world's biggest choreographed extravaganza, part circus act, part rhythmic gymnastics floor, with plenty of reverence for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
North Korean students carrying guns parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
North Korean children stand after snowfall along the banks of the Yalu River, near Sakchu County, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
A woman crosses a railway bridge as children play on the banks of a river near Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011
North Korean children and their parents wave to Chinese residents as they take a tour on a boat to celebrate International Children's Day on the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2011
North Korean students travel in a school bus in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
North Korean students bow in front of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from different provinces, with some presenting North Korea to compete in international taekwondo competitions. The banner at background reads "Let us defend the Party Central Committee headed by the respected comrade Kim Jong-un, at the cost of our lives!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012
North Koreans mourn their deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2011
A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in area damaged by floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
Children ride past a wooden fence in Hyesan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2014
A North Korean child waits to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an orphanage in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2014
Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local school in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011
A woman carries a boy dressed in a North Korean army uniform at the Party Foundation Monument in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Monday, October 11, 2010
