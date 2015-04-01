Children of North Korea
The new school year of 2015-2016 began in the DPRK with due ceremonies at schools in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released April 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The new school year began in the DPRK with due ceremonies at schools. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean youth and children play instruments and march at Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate an anniversary of the February 8 foundation of the regular revolutionary armed forces of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
Laborers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in Pyongyang August 8, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. The games are the world's biggest choreographed...more
North Korean students carrying guns parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean children stand after snowfall along the banks of the Yalu River, near Sakchu County, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA
A woman crosses a railway bridge as children play on the banks of a river near Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean children and their parents wave to Chinese residents as they take a tour on a boat to celebrate International Children's Day on the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 1,...more
North Korean students travel in a school bus in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students bow in front of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from different provinces, with some presenting North Korea to compete in international taekwondo competitions. The banner at background reads "Let us...more
North Koreans mourn their deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in area damaged by floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children ride past a wooden fence in Hyesan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean child waits to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an orphanage in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local school in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman carries a boy dressed in a North Korean army uniform at the Party Foundation Monument in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
