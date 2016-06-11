Edition:
Sat Jun 11, 2016

Children of North Korea

Schoolchildren cheer as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A girl salutes to visitors before a show at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. Pyongyang held a gala of song and dance performances by local school children on May 5 for visiting delegations of foreign journalists and tourists at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace. The event included orchestral, choir, and acrobatic performances, many of them with political undertones. The Seventh Worker's Party Congress commences on May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj SEARCH "DAMIR CHILDREN" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "THE WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A girl salutes to visitors before a show at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. Pyongyang held a gala of song and dance performances by local school children on May 5 for visiting delegations of foreign journalists and tourists at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace. The event included orchestral, choir, and acrobatic performances, many of them with political undertones. The Seventh Worker's Party Congress commences on May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj SEARCH "DAMIR CHILDREN" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "THE WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Children enjoy a rocked themed merry-go-around during government organised visit for foreign reporters to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman and a child hold hands as they walk at newly built Mirae Scientists Street in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
North Korean children play on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
North Korean orphans are dressed up as a foreign delegation visits their orphanage in the North Hwanghae province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
A child dressed in traditional clothes poses with a newly-wed couple at Pyongyang Folk Park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Children wave to spectators as the curtain is brought down at the end of a performance at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman pushes a baby in stroller outside a subway station in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A girl sits behind a rocket shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A North Korean family walks in front of the bronze statues of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il after paid floral tribute at Mansudae in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Students draw at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
North Korean children wave during their tour on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, near the Chinese border city of Dandong. Picture taken on a boat from China's side of the Yalu River. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Girls practice dancing at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Children take part in a mock military parade at an amusement park in Pyongyang to mark International Children's Day. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2013
A schoolgirl walks by as North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Children acknowledge the audience after performing on the stage of the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A woman and her daughter arrive to pay their respects at statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Spectators watch a performance at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Children wave to spectators as the curtain is brought down at the end of a performance at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A North Korean boy makes his ways out from a garden in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
