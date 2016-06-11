Children of North Korea
Schoolchildren cheer as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl salutes to visitors before a show at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. Pyongyang held a gala of song and dance performances by local school children on May 5 for visiting delegations of foreign...more
Children enjoy a rocked themed merry-go-around during government organised visit for foreign reporters to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman and a child hold hands as they walk at newly built Mirae Scientists Street in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean children play on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean orphans are dressed up as a foreign delegation visits their orphanage in the North Hwanghae province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child dressed in traditional clothes poses with a newly-wed couple at Pyongyang Folk Park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children wave to spectators as the curtain is brought down at the end of a performance at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman pushes a baby in stroller outside a subway station in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl sits behind a rocket shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean family walks in front of the bronze statues of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il after paid floral tribute at Mansudae in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kyodo
Students draw at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean children wave during their tour on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, near the Chinese border city of Dandong. Picture taken on a boat from China's side of the Yalu River. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Girls practice dancing at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children take part in a mock military parade at an amusement park in Pyongyang to mark International Children's Day. REUTERS/Kyodo
A schoolgirl walks by as North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children acknowledge the audience after performing on the stage of the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman and her daughter arrive to pay their respects at statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators watch a performance at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children wave to spectators as the curtain is brought down at the end of a performance at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean boy makes his ways out from a garden in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
