Children of Syria
Children react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured boy receives medical treatment in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Syrian refugee children, mostly from Idlib, but who have been living in Jordan for over two years since fleeing Syria, are seen in an informal tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An internally displaced girl stands at the entrance of her tent in Rihaniyya camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Jabal al-Turkman, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The body of a dead child lies in a field hospital after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa countryside, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015....more
A woman carrying a child reacts at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on a mosque in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
A picture lies amidst debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Qatrgi neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An injured girl lies inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra TEMPLATE OUT
Local resident Israa holds her sister Boutol as they make their way through rubble of damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they seeked refuge, stand beside hanged clothing in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A woman holds the hands of a girl who survived what activists said was a surface-to-surface missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man reacts carrying a dead child after what activists said were airstrikes by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Da'el town, north of Daraa, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A boy carries bags of cotton candy for sale as he stands along a street in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Residents fearing air strikes by the forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, flee Idlib city after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sits inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A girl reacts at a site hit by what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile fired by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp, April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents inspect the damage from what activists said was due to shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad inside a vegetable market in the al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Syrian refugee boy from Idlib, who now lives in Jordan after his family fled the violence in Syria, sits in a baby walker in his family's tent at a tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee children at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An injured boy waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Next Slideshows
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
SpaceX Dragon test run
SpaceX tests a key emergency escape system on its Dragon spaceship.
Battle for Yemen
Recent images from the ongoing conflict in Yemen.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.