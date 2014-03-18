Edition:
Children of Syria

<p>Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

<p>Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

<p>A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

<p>A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

<p>A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

<p>A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri</p>

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri

<p>A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

<p>Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

<p>A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni</p>

A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni

<p>Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

<p>Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni</p>

A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni

