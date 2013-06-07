Children of Syria
A member of the Free Syrian Army interacts with children in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Children walk along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Displaced children attend a class in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A boy drinks water from a burst water pipe in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Children walk among rubble in a damaged street as they tear posters in Raqqa province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A girl wearing a pink scarf flees with her family from shelling in the al-Masir area in Aleppo, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children play on a damaged tank in Aleppo, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Children look out from their windows in Aleppo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/ Giath Taha
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A girl looks on as she sits with other Syrian refugees fleeing violence on a Jordanian army vehicle, after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ramtha, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man carries a child who was wounded after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. The Arabic graffiti on the wall reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Displaced children attend a class in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children warm themselves around a fire during cold weather in Aleppo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT ENVIRONMENT)
A woman and her children make their way through rubble and garbage along a street in Deir al-Zor, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Children remove trash blocking the drains in the Al Inzarat district in Aleppo February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Children play football in a damaged street filled with debris in the besieged area of Homs May 29, 2013. Picture taken May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy (SYRIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CONFLICT)
A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province October 10, 2012. Scores of Syrian civilians, many of them women with screaming children clinging to their...more
A Syrian refugee girl writes "we miss Syria too much" on the chalkboard in her classroom in Majdel Anjar in Bekaa Valley December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir (LEBANON - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY IMMIGRATION EDUCATION)
Children play with marbles in the streets of Aleppo January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT SOCIETY)
Children stand near buildings damaged by what activists said were jet shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS) more
A wounded child sits on a stretcher as he is treated in a temporary medical center after he was injured during a shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad, in Aleppo January 10, 2013. The graffiti behind reads: "Liberate Meng (area)"....more
Girls queue to buy bread at the only bakery serving the outskirts of Idlib province August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (SYRIA - Tags: FOOD CONFLICT CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A boy makes preparations in a cave under his house to be used as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. Picture taken October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A girl sits on a chair placed among rubble as she sells bread on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT FOOD SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Children are seen in a pick-up car as a family flees the fighting in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A boy rides his bicycle past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 3, 2013. Picture taken April 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Syrian refugee girl reacts as she tries to get gifts and sweets from humanitarian organizations during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, October 26, 2012. Muslims...more
