Fri Sep 18, 2015

Chile rocked by earthquake

Ships are seen on the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A damaged car lies on debris after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile September 17, 2015. Residents sifted through rubble and saved what they could from homes destroyed by a magnitude 8.3 earthquake in central Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Workers try to remove a rock on the road to Illapel town after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Ships are seen on a street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A man gathers up a Chilean flag next to his shop destroyed by waves after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Concon city, northwest of Santiago, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Residents cross among the rubble after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Part of a religious figurine is seen on a boat after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
People cross a damaged street on debris after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A ship is seen in the street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A man is seen on a surfboard next to a shop destroyed by waves after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Concon city, northwest of Santiago, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
People recover items from destroyed houses next to a ship dragged by the waves after a earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Ubilla

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A resident carries a door after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A man jumps across a damaged street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A couple look at a car inside a pool after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Ubilla

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
People sit next to the debris of their shops after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Fishermen remove a net from their sunken boat after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
People work on removing the debris of houses and shops destroyed by waves after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Concon city, northwest of Santiago, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A man stands next to the debris of a house destroyed by waves after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Los Vilos, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A resident looks out his damaged shophouse after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. SREUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A police officer crosses a barricade tape to go to an area where a woman died after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A piece of a grave lies on the ground inside the local cemetery after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A cat is seen on the debris of a damaged building after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Bottles lie on the the ground in a shop after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A resident looks on near debris of a damaged house after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Police officers put barricade tape in front of a damaged building after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Residents wait on a street outside their houses after an earthquake hit Chile's central zone, in Santiago, Chile, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Residents gather next to a damaged building after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
People recover items from a destroyed shop caused by the waves in Concon city September 16, 2015, after a mass evacuation of the entire coastline during a tsunami alert after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake hit off the coast of Chile on Wednesday. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
People recover items from their destroyed shop caused by waves in Concon city September 16, 2015, after a mass evacuation of the entire coastline during a tsunami alert after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake hit off the coast of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Residents stand on a street outside their houses after an earthquake hit Chile's central zone, in Santiago, Chile, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
