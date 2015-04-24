Chile volcano comes to life
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, Chile April 22, 2015. Volcano Calbuco in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke several...more
Chile's Onemi emergency office declared a red alert following the sudden eruption, near the tourist town of Puerto Varas. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
As night fell, about 4,000 people had so far moved out of the area, an evacuation radius of 20 kilometers has been established and classes have been canceled in surrounding towns, authorities said. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A view of Calbuco volcano, which had erupted twice over the last 24 hours. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
There are no reports of deaths, missing persons or injuries, Interior Minister Rodrigo Penailillo said. He urged residents to evacuate and warned of possible lahars, a mix of water and rock fragments that flow down a volcano's slopes and river...more
People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bicycle lies parked on a street at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes. An ash cloud from volcano Calbuco in southern Chile that erupted unexpectedly is blowing into Chile and Argentina, forcing the cancellation of flights from nearby towns...more
A car covered with ash is seen in San Carlos de Bariloche. Winds blowing northeast were pushing the column of ash and smoke toward Argentina. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone
"In this situation, with the eruption column so high, the main risk is that it collapses, falls due to gravity because of its own weight and causes a pyroclastic flow," Gabriel Orozco, a vulcanologist with Chile's geological and mining service, said...more
A woman stands inside the remains of a gym that collapsed under the weight of ash. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Trevor Moffat, who lives in Ensenada, some 10 km from the volcano, said he and his family fled when the volcano erupted. The last major eruption of the 2,003-meter-tall Volcano Calbuco was in 1961. "It sounded like a big tractor trailer passing by...more
A rose is seen covered with ash from the Calbuco volcano in the Patagonian Argentine area of San Martin de Los Andes. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez
Smoke and lava spew from Calbuco, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas. Television pictures showed a spectacular mushroom-shaped column billowing into the sky with occasional lighting bolts shooting through. The eruption was...more
Volunteers dig out a fire truck belonging to Chile's National Forest Corporation, which got stuck in the ash. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Residents wash a sidewalk covered with ashes from Calbuco in San Carlos de Bariloche. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone
A vehicle travels along a road at Pucon city, which was hit by ashes. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and ash rise from Calbuco as seen from Puerto Montt. REUTERS/Sergio Candia
A man shovels ash from Calbuco volcano off the roof of his home in Ensenada. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A man cries after his home collapsed under the weight of ash that had fallen on the roof, at a shelter at a school in Puerto Varas. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A man uses a window to enter his house at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Dogs look over a fence while standing on the ground covered in ash. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A local stands as ash falls from Calbuco volcano in the Patagonian Argentine area of San Marin de Los Andes. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez
A man cleans the roof of his house at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Clothes are seen on a fence in the backyard of a house at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Sheep and cattle eat next to a collapsed shed and standing on ground covered with ash. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
People, wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, buy groceries at a supermaket in the Patagonian Argentine area of San Marin de Los Andes. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez
A playground area is seen at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes near Puerto Varas city. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bulldozer removes ash from a street at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Rosehips are seen covered with ash from the Calbuco volcano in the Patagonian Argentine area of San Martin de Los Andes. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez
